Barbados airport records highest passenger numbers on record

The airport recorded its busiest year in 2025, with passenger numbers rising nearly two per cent on the previous year and surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

8th of February 2026

Barbados: Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) reached an important milestone by serving over 2.4 million passengers in 2025, which is the highest in the airport’s history. This achievement marks a 1.9% growth from 2024 and a 5.2% increase from COVID-19 period in 2019.

This achievement underscores the island’s overall increasing demand for air travel and a major increase in the tourism sector. Passenger traffic has also grown from 1.5 million in 2022 to over 2.4 million in 2025. 

Reflecting 20 years in service

In an interview with the media, GAIA Chief Executive Officer Hadley Bourne said that the airport has been in operation for 20 years. He also noted that the milestone is not just in terms of passenger numbers, but in the way the airport managed to handle 2.4 million visitors. He said that the airport delivered a great performance with their passenger service. 

The CEO also commended the airport staff for working at full capacity while assisting in the upgrading and expansion of necessary infrastructures. He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation towards the partners and staff of the airline for the efforts they have been making in ensuring that the airline operates in a stable and safe manner.

Challenges and growth

The air carrier is also facing some challenges due to the rise in the number of passengers. This includes dealing with outdated infrastructure and flight experiences. There are some facilities in the airport that need change, even though the staff members provide their best services to the passengers.

To address these issues, the airport authority and the government of Barbados have planned an airport expansion later this year. This growth is expected to increase passenger numbers and improve the travel experience. These improvements will position Barbados’ airport at the front in regional airport operations.

Bourne said that enhanced airlift, improved routes and connectivity, as well as the commitment of airport staff who were working with the old infrastructure, had contributed to boosted passenger traffic.

Grantley Adams International Airport Inc. took over airport operations in 2006 and has been improving its governance and operational efficiency since then. It is a privately owned company owned by the government of Barbados. 

