Guyana: MV Barima inquiry invites applications for standing

The Commission of Inquiry into the MV Barima capsizing is inviting applications for standing from people with a direct interest, relevant information or evidence concerning the tragedy.

30th of September 2026

Guyana: The Commission of Inquiry examining the MV BARIMA incident is inviting members of the general public who would wish to participate in the inquiry by applying for a standing.

It will first review the applications to determine whether the applicants have met the requirements for standing. The applicants must demonstrate some relationship to the Inquiry or have information that can be useful.

Standing is available to persons who may have played a direct and important part in events relating to the Inquiry. Individuals with relevant information or evidence may also apply. This includes witnesses, survivors, family members of victims, and others directly affected by the capsizing of the ferry.

Individuals who might receive direct or significant criticism either through the process or in the Final Report could also have standing to be involved in the process. Moreover, the standing of an individual may also be considered if their involvement is helpful for the Commission to arrive at its Terms of Reference.

The Commission has already started reviewing the documents, examination of physical evidence, and interview of relevant individuals. They can also summon people to give evidence and other related records for the investigation.

All applications must be submitted to the Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Javed Shaddick, at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, 5-E ½ Orchid Drive in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara. Applicants can also contact the Commission email at presidentialcommissiongy@gmail.com or by telephone at 592-674-7473.

MV Barima capsized during the early hours of July 18, 2026, while traveling from Georgetown to Port Kaituma in Region One.

During the search and rescue operations, 76 people were safely brought ashore, 73 bodies were recovered, while 30 individuals remain missing. These numbers are based on the total number of people estimated to be onboard MV Barima.

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