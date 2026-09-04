“There Is an Economic Opportunity in Fond Cole We Have Not Tapped Into Yet,” says Ashma McDougall

Ashma McDougall said Fond Cole has untapped economic potential, particularly in tourism, with opportunities for locally owned businesses and accommodation.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit along with the Dominica Labour Party Candidate for Roseau North, Ashma McDougall joined the people of Fond Cole for a Public Meeting on September 3. The Political Leader of the DLP, PM Skerrit extended his endorsement and support to Ashma ahead of the September 7 by-elections.

The Prime Minister talked about the potential for economic growth that exists in Roseau North. He highlighted that they are going to invest millions of dollars in Roseau North Constituency highlighting that they will create jobs and opportunities for the people of the constituency.

Dr Skerrit reiterated that the government will be signing a contract for a brand new cruise village and the people of Roseau North will be major beneficiaries in the development. He recalled that many of the tourist vendors come from the constituency.

The Prime Minister also recalled that they have made several other investments to help create jobs and opportunities for the people of Roseau North.

He also said that even if the airport is away far from the constituency, the people will benefit from the airport construction as Roseau North has the most small businesses per capita.

To this end, he said that the constituency has Car Rentals and AirBnBs which will help them in benefitting from the construction of the International Airport.

Ashma McDougall also spoke about the potential in Roseau North both as a fishing village and in terms of tourism. McDougall said, "There is an economic opportunity right here in Fond Cole that we have not tapped into yet."

The DLP Candidate shared with the constituency her vision for the future of the constituency. She asked the public gathered for the meeting, Why shouldn't Fond Cole participate more meaningfully in Dominica's tourism industry?

According to Ashma, the potential of the Roseau North, and especially the community of Fond Cole extends far beyond catching fish. She does not discredit the economic value of fishing but urges her audience to look beyond.

She asks, Why shouldn't residents develop small tourism businesses? She expands upon her vision for the community saying that the community could have beautifully designed villas and accommodation integrated responsibly into the hillsides.

McDougall highlights that her vision for hillside tourism sees locals of the country being owners of the accommodations, locals engaged in providing the transportation, supplying the food, offering the experience?

This way, the community can grow and flourish on different levels. Ashma McDougall says, this is not development for the sake of development but something that creates income.