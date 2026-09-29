Jamaican dancehall and gospel reggae artiste Lieutenant Stitchie dies at 60

Veteran Jamaican artiste Lieutenant Stitchie has died at 60 after a long period of health complications following a debilitating stroke in September 2024.

29th of September 2026

Jamaica: Veteran dancehall and gospel reggae artist Lieutenant Stitchie, who is known by his birth name Cleveland “Cleve” Laing, has passed away at the age of 60 on Monday, September 28, 2026.

The musician died at a Kingston hospital, one day before his 61st birthday. He had been undergoing treatment after suffering a debilitating stroke in September 2024.

Stitchie spent more than four decades of his life performing. He first gained recognition in dancehall before switching to Christian and gospel reggae music. He was known for his popular songs like Wear Yuh Size, Natty Dread, and Roach A Badda Mi.

He was also among few other Jamaican artists who signed with Atlantic Records, giving his career an international platform.

The artist’s transition from dancehall to gospel music made him one of his most recognizable career moves. Through his music, Stitchie continued to promote Christianity faith, while maintaining his own distinct style that had made him known to audiences earlier in his career.

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness paid his condolences to the artist and his family on Facebook. The post read, “I recall fondly attending a concert at my high school at which he performed. In the latter part of his career, he would also make his mark in gospel music.”

The news of his passing also sparked several messages of sympathy from people who admired him, including fans and fellow musicians.

One of his fans commented on social media, “This one hit home especially knowing him personally in the Stereo One Grantspen Days RIP Stitchie( young girl wear u size was my favorite) for your Family.”

Another person wrote, “RIP STICHIE I love you my brudda thank you for all the wonderful Christ filled songs ive listened to as a Youth.”

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Ana Allen

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