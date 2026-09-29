Guyana: Fire at Plum Park children’s home extinguished, nine children hospitalised

Nine children were taken to Georgetown Hospital after suffering smoke inhalation during a fire at the Children and Family Home in Plum Park, Sophia.

29th of September 2026

Guyana: A major fire broke out at the Children and Family Home located in Plum Park in Sophia, Greater Georgetown, on Monday night. This led to hospitalization of nine children at the Georgetown Hospital after they suffered smoke inhalation.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), firefighters found the blaze on the top floor of the girl’s dormitory. The fire was brought under control and extinguished by the crew before it could spread further.

“Firefighters observed the fire on the top floor of the female dormitory. Through swift, coordinated efforts, they brought the blaze under control and extinguished it, preventing further spread,” said the authorities via an official update on Facebook.

Firefighters remained at the scene to carry out mop-up operations. The work involved checking the building for any remnants of fire and ensuring that there was no immediate risk of the blaze reignaiting.

All residents have been accounted for following the incident. All the nine children who were affected by smoke inhalation have been examined by Emergency Medical Technicians before being taken to Georgetown Hospital.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. An investigation into the fire has been launched by the Guyana Fire Service to find the origin and cause of the fire.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security said that it is closely monitoring the situation for any evidence that could help understand the cause of the fire.

This is not the first time that a fire broke out at the Plum Park facility. In June 2024, a fire damaged the Children and Family Centre at Block X, Plum Park, Sophia. The GFS later said that the blaze was believed to be due to faulty electrical wiring, which resulted in arcing and sparking and set fire to any flammable material nearby.

The top floor of the building had suffered severe damage while the bottom floor suffered water damage. No one was injured during the fire in that incident.

Authorities have not disclosed any statement on the suspected cause of Monday night’s fire at the facility or the extent of the damage to the building. Investigations remain ongoing.

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