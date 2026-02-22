Grenada announces fuel price increases effective February 18, 2026

Grenada: Ministry of Finance announces price adjustments for petroleum products as of February 18, 2026, noting price increases for gasoline, diesel, kerosene and cooking gas across the country.

On February 18, the Ministry of Finance released a Petroleum Products Price Notice to inform the public of changes in the retail prices of different petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas, also known as cooking gas. These prices are currently already being implemented in Grenada.

The price of gasoline has increased from $13.49 to $13.93, seeing a $0.44 change in price. Diesel will now cost $14.35; a $2.00 increase compared to the old price of $12.35. Kerosene has also seen a price change of $0.88 increase, bringing the new price to $10.45.

Effective Wednesday, February 18, the price for the 20-lb LPG cylinder has remained unchanged at $40.00 while the 100-lb LPG cylinder has seen a rise of $20.65, increasing from $209.55 to $230.20. Bulk LPG also increased from $2.20 to $2.40, an increase of $0.20.

According to the Ministry, the average of the real cost, freight and insurance rates for gasoline, diesel and kerosene has been used to calculate these new retail prices. They shared that the mean Caribbean postings (Platts) for cost between January 12 and February 12, 2026, were used to determine the new price of LPG.

Any incident of overpricing has been cautioned against by the Ministry of Finance. It has encouraged consumers to immediately report to the Consumer Affairs Division in the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Labour and Consumer Affairs using the number 435-1459.

Moreover, the Ministry has also assured the public that it is actively observing the change in prices for these products and will take action if the prices rise above $17.00.

“The Ministry of Finance continues to monitor petroleum product prices and will intervene as necessary if the prices exceed $17.00,” shared the Ministry.