Tuberculosis cases reported at Edward P. Yorke High School in Belize City

Belize: Parents of students studying in Edward P. Yorke High School in Belize City have expressed serious concern over the alleged tuberculosis (TB) cases at the institution. Many local news reporters received news reading of the issue from the parents in February 2026.

According to the local media reporters, many parents of students who are attending Edward P. Yorke High School reported that “The teachers at the school told the students to wear masks in the school and mandated that for everyone, effective from Wednesday, February 18.”

Reportedly, the investigation into the matter suggests that “The tests were conducted following which two students of second-form were tested positive for tuberculosis on Friday, February 13, 2026.” The reports also indicate that “there might be some additional positive cases appearing by February 17.”

Notably, the concerned parents are demanding or seeking clarification and answers from the school authorities on this matter while questioning them “what measures are you people taking to prevent this situation and what protocols are being implemented to safeguard the staff and students?”

As of February 18, not a single statement regarding the issue has been released by the school authorities, nor they responded to any of the inquiries or questions asked by the parents of the students.

Talking about the situation, Healthcare professionals suggested people especially the students and staff of Edward P. Yorke High School in Belize City to take necessary measures to protect themselves from this disease.

Healthcare professionals stated that “Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious infection which is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, which typically attack the lungs (pulmonary TB) but affecting other body parts also.”

They also emphasised that "this disease can easily spread through the air when someone infected with this issue coughs or sneezes.” Doctors also stated some symptoms of Tuberculosis that are “lasting cough, chest pain, sudden weight loss, fever, night sweats,” while advising people “if they feel any of the symptoms they should see a good doctor.”

These two or three incidents of TB shocked the community of Belize as many parents of the students studying at Edward P. Yorke High School is concerned and is hesitating to send their children to school.