Trinidad: Unidentified man found dead on Uriah Butler Highway in suspected hit-and-run

Police said the man’s body was discovered on the shoulder of the highway near the Caroni River Bridge late on Sunday, prompting a hit-and-run investigation.

21st of February 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: An unidentified body of a man was found dead on Sunday, February 15, on the Caroni River Bridge along the Northbound Lane of the Uriah Butler Highway in a suspected hit-and-run incident. 

According to police reports, the officers attached to the Caroni Police District received a report at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, about the incident. Responding to which the officers immediately left for the scene. 

On arrival at the scene, the officers discovered a motionless man of African descent, medium build and dark brown complexion, who was lying along the shoulder of the southbound lane on the Caroni bridge, in the vicinity of the pump station. 

Following which the medical officer checked the body for signs of life but officially pronounced him dead at the scene. Medical officers also ordered the transport of the body of the unidentified victim to the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination which will determine the cause of death. 

While checking the body of the victim, to get his identification card, the officer observed some visible and evident injuries on his face. 

Since then, the officers launched an investigation into the matter. Additionally, they also called officers from the St. Joseph Police Station who further assisted them in investigations. 

After processing the scene, the Investigators photographed the area and victim who was positioned on the shoulder of the roadway with the head facing in a north-westerly direction and the feet towards the south-east.

Authorities stated that during the investigation and how the body was lying on the road, investigators believed that it was a hit and run case which resulted in the death of the person. 

Officers also urged the public and residents of the locality to come forward if they have any information regarding the incident or about the victim’s identity. They also urged the people who were travelling along the Uriah Butler Highway around the time of the incident  to come forward with information. 

This is a developing story as the investigation or enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the matter is still ongoing. 

