Trinidad and Tobago: PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar wins Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Award 2025
The Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Award 2025 was held on September 27 at the Cumberland Hotel in London, where Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was named the winner.
1st of October 2025
Trinidad and Tobago: The Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Award is a great honor for the most outstanding contributions from leaders within the region and its global diaspora. The winner of this award is decided by public vote, putting their voices at the very core of the process and backed by an independent judging panel to ensure fairness and credibility.
This year, the event was held on September 27, 2025 at the Cumberland Hotel, London. Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was named the Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Award 2025. It is a symbol of regional pride and unity, as it recognized her special vision and dedicated service to the people of her nation.
She placed at the top of the list which also featured Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, PM of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, PM of Jamaica Andrew Holness, and Guyana’s President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.
PM Bissessar could not receive the award in person as she was attending the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York. She thanked those who supported and believed in her, while also apologizing for her absence.
“My duties at the UN General Assembly have called me to New York, where I carry the voice of Trinidad and Tobago and of small island nations, speaking for resilience, fairness, and the dignity and future of our people, especially our children,” she said.
The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago further added, “Even when progress feels like two steps forward and one back, we must keep faith, choosing evidence over noise, dignity over cynicism, inclusion over indifference, and truth over silence.” She also congratulated other winners and candidates of the award.
Caribbean Global People’s Choice Awards 2025 - List
- Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC - Trinidad and Tobago
- Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves - St Vincent & Grenadines
- Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley SC - Barbados
- Prime Minister Andrew Holness - Jamaica
- President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali - Guyana
- Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis KC - The Bahamas
- Vice Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles - Barbados
- Sportsman Usain Bolt - Jamaica
- Politician Lisa Hanna - Jamaica
- Premier Mark A. G. Brantley - Nevis
- Prime Minister Dickon Amiss T. Mitchell - Grenada
- Prime Minister Philip Pierre - St Lucia
- Opposition Leader Penelope Beckles-Robinson - Trinidad and Tobago
- Singer Vybz Kartel - Jamaica
- Prime Minister Gaston Browne - Antigua & Barbuda
- Singer Rihanna - Barbados
- Singer Joe’ Dwet File’ - Haiti
- Chef Jose Enrique - Puerto Rico
- President Sylvanie Burton - Dominica
- President - Chandrikapersad Santokhi - Suriname
- Novelist Caryl Phillips - St Kitts and Nevis
- Cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul - Guyana
- Scientist Dr Camille Wardrop Alleyne - Trinidad and Tobago
- Governor General Sir Rodney Williams - Antigua and Barbuda
- Footballer Emanuel Vermignon - Martinique
- Film Director Kareem Mortimer - Bahamas
- Doctor Dr Cindy M. Duke - Trinidad and Tobago
- Archaeologist Dr Krysta Ryzewski - Montserrat
- Footballer Krisean Lopez - Belize
- Calypsonian AJAMU - Grenada
- Celebrity Derek Luke - Guyana
- Scientist Dr Judith Mendes - Jamaica
- Film Director Michael Lees - Dominica
- Footballer Claudio Benoit Beauvue - Guadeloupe
- Singer/ Songwriter Heather Nova - Bermuda
- Entrepreneur Jeffrey Preston Bezos - Cuba
- Ex President of SLWA Jo Marie Zakour - Trinidad and Tobago
- Doctor Dr Jason Haynes - Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Latest
- Breaking News: Two Delta Airlines commercial planes collide in New York
-
Trinidad and Tobago: PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar wins Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Award 2025
-
Dominica: World Creole Music Festival Returns for 25th Anniversary from October 24-26, 2025
-
St Kitts opens Apollo Amusement Paradise, first year-round theme park in the federation
-
West Indies Fast Bowler Alzarri Joseph ruled out of India Test Series due to injury; Jediah Blades added to squad
Related Articles
20th of September 2024
13th of July 2024
11th of January 2024
15th of November 2023
8th of October 2022
31st of March 2022
16th of February 2022
7th of February 2022