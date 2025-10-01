Trinidad and Tobago: PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar wins Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Award 2025

The Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Award 2025 was held on September 27 at the Cumberland Hotel in London, where Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was named the winner.

1st of October 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: The Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Award is a great honor for the most outstanding contributions from leaders within the region and its global diaspora. The winner of this award is decided by public vote, putting their voices at the very core of the process and backed by an independent judging panel to ensure fairness and credibility. 

This year, the event was held on September 27, 2025 at the Cumberland Hotel, London. Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was named the Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Award 2025. It is a symbol of regional pride and unity, as it recognized her special vision and dedicated service to the people of her nation. 

She placed at the top of the list which also featured Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, PM of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, PM of Jamaica Andrew Holness, and Guyana’s President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

PM Bissessar could not receive the award in person as she was attending the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York. She thanked those who supported and believed in her, while also apologizing for her absence.

“My duties at the UN General Assembly have called me to New York, where I carry the voice of Trinidad and Tobago and of small island nations, speaking for resilience, fairness, and the dignity and future of our people, especially our children,” she said. 

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago further added, “Even when progress feels like two steps forward and one back, we must keep faith, choosing evidence over noise, dignity over cynicism, inclusion over indifference, and truth over silence.” She also congratulated other winners and candidates of the award. 

Caribbean Global People’s Choice Awards 2025 - List

  1. Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC - Trinidad and Tobago 
  2. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves - St Vincent & Grenadines 
  3. Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley SC - Barbados 
  4. Prime Minister Andrew Holness - Jamaica 
  5. President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali - Guyana 
  6. Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis KC - The Bahamas 
  7. Vice Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles - Barbados 
  8. Sportsman Usain Bolt - Jamaica 
  9. Politician Lisa Hanna - Jamaica 
  10. Premier Mark A. G. Brantley - Nevis 
  11. Prime Minister Dickon Amiss T. Mitchell - Grenada 
  12. Prime Minister Philip Pierre - St Lucia 
  13. Opposition Leader Penelope Beckles-Robinson - Trinidad and Tobago 
  14. Singer Vybz Kartel - Jamaica 
  15. Prime Minister Gaston Browne - Antigua & Barbuda 
  16. Singer Rihanna - Barbados 
  17. Singer Joe’ Dwet File’ - Haiti 
  18. Chef Jose Enrique - Puerto Rico 
  19. President Sylvanie Burton - Dominica 
  20. President - Chandrikapersad Santokhi - Suriname 
  21. Novelist Caryl Phillips - St Kitts and Nevis 
  22. Cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul - Guyana 
  23. Scientist Dr Camille Wardrop Alleyne - Trinidad and Tobago 
  24. Governor General Sir Rodney Williams - Antigua and Barbuda 
  25. Footballer Emanuel Vermignon - Martinique 
  26. Film Director Kareem Mortimer - Bahamas 
  27. Doctor Dr Cindy M. Duke - Trinidad and Tobago 
  28. Archaeologist Dr Krysta Ryzewski - Montserrat 
  29. Footballer Krisean Lopez - Belize 
  30. Calypsonian AJAMU - Grenada 
  31. Celebrity Derek Luke - Guyana 
  32. Scientist Dr Judith Mendes - Jamaica 
  33. Film Director Michael Lees - Dominica 
  34. Footballer Claudio Benoit Beauvue - Guadeloupe 
  35. Singer/ Songwriter Heather Nova - Bermuda 
  36. Entrepreneur Jeffrey Preston Bezos - Cuba 
  37. Ex President of SLWA Jo Marie Zakour - Trinidad and Tobago 
  38. Doctor Dr Jason Haynes - Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

George Henry

Related Articles

Caribbean Tourism Organization appoints Aliyyah Shakeer as new Director of Research

Caribbean Tourism Organization appoints Aliyyah Shakeer as new Director of Research

20th of September 2024

Terror for a 16-year-old boy and two adults after armed men broke into their home at Monteil Trace, Fyzabad, in the wee hours of the day.

Trinidad: Early morning home invasion led to assault of three

13th of July 2024

Weather update, January 11, 2024 for Trinidad, Tobago and the Remainder of Lesser Antilles. (Credits: Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service, Facebook)

TTMS shares breezy weather for T&T, Lesser Antilles

11th of January 2024

West Indies team announced for the series against South Africa. Picture credits: Google Images

West Indies “A” team announced for the series against South Africa

15th of November 2023

Guyana: Major partners seeks collaboration for Technical training

Guyana: Major partners seek collaboration for Technical training

8th of October 2022

St Kitts and Nevis death toll rises to 43

St Kitts and Nevis death toll rises to 43

31st of March 2022

President Ali attends trilateral meeting with Surinamese President Santokhi

President Ali attends trilateral meeting with Surinamese President Santokhi

16th of February 2022

UN and Refugee organisations condemn killing of nine-month-old Venezuelan baby

T&T Coast Guard accidently kills nine-month-old baby boy, injures female

7th of February 2022