Trinidad and Tobago: PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar wins Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Award 2025

The Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Award 2025 was held on September 27 at the Cumberland Hotel in London, where Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was named the winner.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Award is a great honor for the most outstanding contributions from leaders within the region and its global diaspora. The winner of this award is decided by public vote, putting their voices at the very core of the process and backed by an independent judging panel to ensure fairness and credibility.

This year, the event was held on September 27, 2025 at the Cumberland Hotel, London. Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was named the Caribbean Global Leader (People’s Choice) Award 2025. It is a symbol of regional pride and unity, as it recognized her special vision and dedicated service to the people of her nation.

She placed at the top of the list which also featured Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, PM of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, PM of Jamaica Andrew Holness, and Guyana’s President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

PM Bissessar could not receive the award in person as she was attending the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York. She thanked those who supported and believed in her, while also apologizing for her absence.

“My duties at the UN General Assembly have called me to New York, where I carry the voice of Trinidad and Tobago and of small island nations, speaking for resilience, fairness, and the dignity and future of our people, especially our children,” she said.

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago further added, “Even when progress feels like two steps forward and one back, we must keep faith, choosing evidence over noise, dignity over cynicism, inclusion over indifference, and truth over silence.” She also congratulated other winners and candidates of the award.

Caribbean Global People’s Choice Awards 2025 - List