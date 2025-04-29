PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates Kamla Persad-Bissessar on landmark 2025 Election Victory

PM Skerrit praised Kamla Persad-Bissessar's clean-slate victory, calling it a reflection of the people’s confidence in her leadership and vision for Trinidad and Tobago’s development.

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit extended congratulations to the Prime Minister- Elect, Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the United National Congress on their victory in the 2025 General Elections, held on Monday in Trinidad and Tobago. The leader of the nation aimed at continuing to make significant efforts with a vision to strengthen and deepen their relations.

Shedding light on the clean-slate victory by Kamla Persad-Bissessar, PM Skerrit noted that this sweeping victory at the polls reflects the confidence of the people of Trinidad and Tobago in her leadership and vision for the nation’s development.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I extend congratulations to Prime Minister- Elect, Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the United National Congress on your victory in the general elections held on Monday in Trinidad and Tobago,” said PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

The Dominican Prime Minister also expressed his desire to working closely with the Prime Minister elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar, with a vision to strengthen their existing ties for the mutual benefit of their peoples and for the advancement of their Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

PM Skerrit extended all his best wishes to the newly elected Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissesar and wished for her tenure to be marked by peace, progress and prosperity for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. “Please accept our warmest wishes for the success of your administration as you begin a new term of service.”

Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s remarkable political career

Kamla Persad-Bissessar was elected political leader of the UNC on 24th Jan, 2010, emerging victorious over the party's founder and former prime minister, Basdeo Panday. She took office as Prime Minister after the victory of the People’s Partnership in the General Election, defeating People’s National Movement, becoming the first Female Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

She has once again led her party to a remarkable victory, defeating People’s National Movement in the upcoming 2025 General Elections. In her victory speech, Kamla Persad Bissessar noted, “When UNC wins, everybody wins.” She noted that this victory is for the senior citizens to keep their pensions, public servants to get their rightful salary increases.

She continued and said that this victory is to re-open the children’s hospital, Petrotrin, giving laptops to children and creating over 50,000 jobs.