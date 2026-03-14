Trinidadian businessman recently released from detention shot dead in Sangre Grande

After hitting the victim and his vehicle multiple times, the suspects then fled the area, prompting workmen to rush him to Sangre Grande Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 50-year-old businessman was shot and killed outside his office, along Oropouche Road in Sangre Grande, on Friday, March 13, just a few weeks after his release from the preventive detention centre under the State of Emergency.

The victim has been identified as a50-year-old Danny Guerra, the owner of the real estate firm DG Homes, at Oropouche Road in Sangre Grande.

According to police reports, the incident took place shortly before 5:00 p.m., when the victim was seated in his vehicle and was about to leave his work or business place. While he was seated, suddenly another vehicle emerged and pulled up along the victim’s vehicle and started firing at the victim.

After hitting the victim and vehicle multiple times, the suspects then fled the area. Following the attack, the workmen of the businessman who were at the scene at the time of the incident, rushed him to the Sangre Grande Hospital in a private vehicle.

Despite workmen's quick efforts to save the victim, he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors at the hospital due to his fatal injuries.

Then, the police officers from the Sangre Grande Police Station and the Eastern Division were contacted, responding to which they arrived at the scene as well as the hospital to launch an investigation.

During the investigation, the officers recovered multiple spent shell casings from the scene that occurred outside the DG Homes office. Police are also recovering CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspects and vehicle which they used during the attack.

Authorities stated that since then the body of the victim has been transferred to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Reportedly, the victim Danny Guerra recently got released from the preventive detention centre as he was held under the state of emergency for almost six-weeks. It is being said that he was detained on November 20, 2025, where he remained at the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre until his release on January 2, 2026.

As of March 14, the officers of Sangre Grande police Station are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are also trying to determine the motive behind the incident.