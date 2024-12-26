St Kitts and Nevis: Hundreds brim with joy at Annual Children Christmas Party

The St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party hosted the annual Children Christmas Parties from Sunday, 15th December which ran through Saturday, 21st December, 2024.

Hundreds of children and parents gathered in large numbers to attend the annual Children Christmas parties, held in different communities of St Kitts and Nevis.

Sharing the glimpses of the annual Children Christmas Party on his official Facebook handle, the Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew noted, “Throughout the week, the Labour Party held its annual children’s Christmas parties in St. Peter’s, Conaree, Keys, and Cayon.”

Communities buzz with entertainment and excitement

The communities of St Kitts and Nevis including, St. Peter’s, Conaree, Keys, and Cayon buzz with entertainment and excitement, offering citizens with an activity filled with frolic and fun.

Both the parents and children were offered with plethora of experiences, making their visit to the Christmas party filled with several beautiful memories. The attendees were offered with a party filled with electrifying musical performances by local artists, delicious food, drinks and special treats.

PM Drew celebrating Christmas The parents and children joined in traditional games played in the communities, sharing laughter and fun while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of St Kitts and Nevis.

Shedding light on the successful execution of annual Children Christmas Party, PM Drew said that these festive gatherings are a cherished tradition which has been designed with a vision to bring joy and holiday cheer to children across all the constituencies.

PM Drew with kids at annual Children Christmas Party He added that their main motive of hosting these Christmas Parties is to unite the citizens of the country, fostering brotherhood, unity while providing a magical experience to all the attendees. “Hundreds of children and parents turned out. The activities were filled with frolic and fun, and the children received their Christmas gifts.”

Inaugural St. Peter’s Village Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Constituency #8 of St Kitts and Nevis also hosted the inaugural Village Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday at the recently constructed St. Peter’s Anglican Church Corner. This magical event brought the citizens of the community together to celebrate the joy of the season, i.e. Christmas.

The Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and the Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, Michael Lin gave remarks prior to the throwing of the switch to illuminate the tree. The ceremony kicked off with the dazzling Christmas tree lighting ceremony and an inspiring inauguration, filling the night with festive cheer and excitement.