Film Focus Nevis: New Platform for Local Talent and Global Cinema

Premier Mark Brantley stated that Film Focus Nevis offers citizens valuable opportunities in various film-making roles, allowing them to showcase their skills and talents.

Film Focus Nevis is expected to be a grand platform for all the movie enthusiasts and lovers to showcase their creativity, talent and art while depicting a story in film. The newly launched Film Focus Nevis is a crucial initiative that will not only nurture home-grown talent but will also play a significant role in promoting Nevis as a film destination.

Sharing an update on the launch of the Film Focus Nevis, Premier Mark Brantley called it a great opportunity for the citizens. He added that the initiative has opened doors to several business opportunities in different departments of the film-making. From cameraman and video production to make-up artists and lyricists, the netizens now have a great platform to showcase their talent, abilities, skills and techniques.

What is Film Focus Nevis

Film Focus Nevis is a collaborative initiative by the Invest Nevis-Film Commission and Movies at NEPAC. They have launched it with a vision to screens local, regional and international films, aiming to promote Nevis as a film destination. According to the organizers, it is an engaging afternoon on film, food, filmmakers and conversations.

They added that the main motive of the Film Focus Nevis is to give people a chance to narrate their stories via films, forming a relation with the audience, while showcasing their talent.

Inaugural Film Focus Event

The Nevis began their series of movies on Sunday, 19th January, 2025 with the launch of Unite for Bissau. It is a Iara Lee Film’s thought-provoking film that takes all on a journey that follows brave local women who challenge patriarchy. As per the details, the organizers welcome huge crowd during the screening of the film.

“They added that the main motive of the Film Focus Nevis is to give people a chance to narrate their stories via films, forming a relation with the audience, while showcasing their talent,” said Film Focus.

The next series of event was conducted on Sunday, 9th February, 2025 with the screening of Madam Sara. It brought a thought-provoking cinematic experience for all the attendees as the screening was followed by Q/Ans round. The attendees participated in the session and shared their insights and views on the film.

Madan Sara is a powerful documentary by Etant Dupain that highlights the resilience and economic contributions of the Madan Sara women in Haiti. These women are the backbone of local commerce, fighting for a stronger and more inclusive economy.

How to attend Film Focus Event

The citizens can register themselves at the official website of the Film Focus, aiming to attend the event. The entry fee to attend the event for adult is $10 while $5 for child. The food and beverages will also be available on sale.

The authorities are looking forward to host several films for the audience, attracting larger crowd which will also play a significant role in generative revenue.