Election Fever Rises in Guyana as PPP/C Draws Massive Crowd at Rallies

Guyana: As the election season is heating up in Guyana, the campaign trails have become increasingly vibrant in the lead-up September 1, 2025 regional and general elections. The supporters of the PPP/C party were seen pervading on the streets of Anna Regina Market on Saturday evening.



According to the information, the campaign was led by general secretary and vice president Dr. Bharat Jagdeo drew the largest crowd on the Essequibo Coast.



During his address, Jagdeo quoted, “This party delivers on what it promises, that is the reason why PPP/C rallies have the largest crowds and the significant reason is because this party is trustworthy” and emphasised the party’s track record of fulfilling promises and consistent investment in Region two, asserting that the PPP/C is the most reliable choice for the voters.



Meanwhile, Dr. Mohammad Irfan Ali also thanked the People of Guyana who supported the election campaign and have trust in their vision.

Commitments and promises of the PPP/C for developments

The PPP/C government invested over GYD 9.6 million into Region two for the development in areas of education, agriculture, infrastructure and health.



During the campaign, VP Jagdeo also highlighted the expansion of agricultural land access for farmers from 5000 acres to additional 10,000 acres by the end of this year. The motive of this investment is to increase the food production and economic resilience in the region of Guyana.



Also the senior executive Jaidev Stroff commended the president for his efforts of advancing agriculture and helping the farmers.



He quoted that “We made a commitment then and we fought hard to change the circumstances” and emphasised on the aforementioned plan for the development of the people. The vice president also voiced criticism of the past administration's negligence towards the rice farmers in the pomeroon flood in every meeting.



The PPP/C government has been in power since 2020 after 33 out of 65 parliamentary seats since the last general election.