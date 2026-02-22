Dr Terrance Drew strengthens regional ties with Bahamas, Jamaica and Barbados before CARICOM meeting

Dr Drew and PM Holness discussed the shifts in the geopolitical climate in the region and the move toward a more multipolar global order.

Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis has met with the Prime Ministers of the Bahamas, Jamaica and Barbados. The meetings, which took place over the course of three days, were part of his outreach initiative.

The Prime Minister believes that the face-to-face meetings are crucial for the improved collaboration between the regional heads. Dr Drew started his visits to the nations on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. On Wednesday he met with the Prime Minister of Bahamas , Philip Davis.

During this meeting, the two leaders discussed several important agendas in relation to the upcoming 50th meeting of the CARICOM Heads of the Government. The Prime Ministers discussed fostering collaboration and consensus between the CARICOM nations.

During the Prime Minister’s visit to the Bahamas, he also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Frederick A. Mitchell.

On Thursday, Dr Drew visited Jamaica for his strategic meeting with the Prime Minister of the country, Andrew Holness. Holness had been the predecessor of the Kittitian and Nevisian Prime Minister in the CARICOM Chairmanship.

Dr Drew and PM Holness discussed the shifts in geopolitical climate in the region as well as the rest of the world. The two leaders also acknowledged a shift towards a more multipolar global order.

They highlighted that while there may be occasional disagreements and differences of opinion between the leaders, on the whole, CARICOM shares genuine bonds, a community bound by shared history and struggles.

PM Holness highlighted that it is important for the region to maintain flexibility and principled diplomacy.

On Friday, Dr Terrance Drew met with the Prime Minister of Barbados on the day of the ceremonial opening of the Parliament of Barbados. The Parliament convened for the first time within the country after the nation’s General Elections on February 11.

Dr Terrance Drew said that he was grateful to the Prime Minister for taking the time to meet and interact with him before the official opening of the Parliament.

All three meetings were part of the Prime Minister’s face-to-face diplomatic outreach project. He has also met with the Prime Ministers of Grenada, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda ahead of the 50th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government which is being hosted in St Kitts and Nevis from February 24 to February 27 in Basseterre St Kitts.