Trinidad and Tobago: Soldier shot and killed near HDC Towers in Chaguanas

30-year-old soldier Jealani Garcia Williams was shot and killed near the HDC Towers in Chaguanas, with police investigating possible foul play.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 30-year-old soldier attached to T&T Regiment, was shot and killed, on the night of Saturday, March 14, near the HDC Towers in Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, forcing officers to investigate.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Private Jealani Garcia Williams, soldier with the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, of Balmoral Park, Chaguanas. The regimental number of the victim is 13270.

According to police reports, the incident took place at around 10:00 p.m., on March 14, when the victim was outside a parlour on La Clave Road, Edinburgh 500, near the HDC Towers.

Suddenly, a vehicle came and pulled alongside Williams, when he was about to enter his Nissan X-Trail, from which a man armed with a firearm exited and started firing at the victim. The suspect then shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the area in the same vehicle.

Following which, the bystanders contacted the police officers and reported the whole incident, responding to which, the officer arrived at the scene and discovered the lifeless body of Williams in the roadway with apparent gunshot wounds on his body.

Then the officers quickly canvassed the area and launched their investigation into the matter, during which the investigators recovered three spent shells; two bearing TTR (Regiment) markings and one with TTAG (Air Guard) markings.

The officers also recovered a firearm, tucked in the waistband of Williams’ pants, which he was unable to use during the attack.

Since then the officers from the Chaguanas CID and the Region III Homicide Bureau of Investigations are conducting enquiries to determine the motive behind the attack and the source of the ammunition.

Authorities stated that the evidence recovered by the investigators at the scene, appear to be linked to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF), which is making the officers suspicious about the foul play in the death of the soldier.

As of March 16, the investigation into the incident is continuing as suspects have been identified and detained.