Bahamas records fifth homicide of 2025

The Bahamas Police Force has not unveiled the name and identity of both the victim and suspects.

28th of January 2025

A 23-year-old woman was shot to death in the area of Finlayson Street, Bain Town, marking the fifth homicide in Bahamas for 2025. The police officers are conducting a thorough investigation, aiming to find the culprit behind the offence as the suspects are still on the run. 

The Bahamas Police Force has not unveiled the name and identity of both the victim and suspects. However, the investigation is underway into the shooting incident. 

What actually happened 

As per the reports, the victim was sitting in a car, parked at the Finlayson Street, Bain Town when two men exited a silver jeep around 3:00 pm and opened fire on several individuals gathered in the area. The 23-year-old woman became the victim of the shot, and the suspects fled south in the vehicle along Finlayson Street. As a result, the victim sustained gunshot injuries and was later taken to the hospital by private vehicle for a medical treatment. The doctors at the hospital examined the victim and pronounced her dead.  

Another shooting incident on same day 

On Sunday, two shooting incidents occurred, one in Bain Town and the other in Kemp Road area. According to the reports, a man was outside the area when a silver vehicle approached. The occupants exited from the car and opened fire in the direction of the victim, before fleeing the scene. 

The officers immediately reacted to the situation as they arrived at Cooper Terrance. Upon reaching they discovered him in an unresponsive situation with gunshot wounds. The Emergency Medical Services attended the scene but found no signs of life from the victim. 

Netizens called out police officers 

Following the incident, the netizens flooded the social media with message of condolences. They also expressed their frustration over the two shooting incidents on the same day and that too in public areas. They called out the officials and urged them to be attentive referring each life as ‘crucial’. 

One person noted, “Where the hell officials are, why don’t they understand that every life, matter, How can somebody open fire in the public area. The authorities need to wake up from their sleep.” “Tired of seeing criminals and homicides, condolences to friends and family members of the deceased. Authorities pls take action on it.”

