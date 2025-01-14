27-Year-Old man shot dead, Bahamas marks first murder of the year

The Bahamas have started to develop the strategies to tackle the crime rate and reducing the number of homicides this year.

A 27-year-old man was shot to death in the area of Big Pond, during the early morning hours of Monday, marking the first murder of Bahamas for 2025. Hours after the nation recorded the first murder, the authorities of Bahamas have started to develop the strategies to tackle the crime rate and reducing the number of homicides this year.

As per the Bahamas Police Force, the name and identity of both the victim and the suspect have not been identified yet. However, the investigation is underway into a shooting incident, aiming to find the culprit behind the offence.

What actually happened

As per the reports, the victim was outside a home on Lakeshore Road off Tucker Road when a black American-model sedan approached from Rupert Dean Lane. The victim was standing along two other individuals, when an occupant in the sedan exited from his car and fired multiple shots in their direction before fleeing the scene.

As a result, the victim sustained gunshot injuries to the neck and lower abdomen and was subsequently transported to Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) by Emergency Medical Services to the hospital for a medical treatment. The doctors at the hospital examined the victim and pronounced him dead.

Another shooting incident on same day

On Monday, two shooting incidents occurred, one in Big Pond and the other in Grand Bahama, near Paradise Cove. According to the reports, an adult male was walking along the beach when an unknown gunman emerged from nearby bushes and fired multiple shots in the direction of the victim.

The victim sustained severe injuries to his face and upper body and was later transported to the hospital. After the incident, the victim was taken into custody for questioning in reference to the matter.

Prime Minister Philip Davis to built crime strategy

Just after the incident, the Prime Minister of Bahamas, Philip Davis held a meeting in order to discuss the additional resources required to aggressively fight violent crime. The leader of the nation emphasized on the Five Pillars to be taken by the administration, including, Prevention, Policing, Prosecution, Punishment, and Rehabilitation.

Shedding light on these pillars, the Prime Minister said that these guide their respective approaches to tackling crime at every level, from addressing its root causes to its visible impacts. PM Davis reiterated his commitment to dismantling gangs, cracking down on violent crime, and significantly reducing the number of murders this year.

“But let’s be clear: our immediate focus is on violent crime and gangs. Together, we are taking decisive action to make our communities safer.”