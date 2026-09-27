St Croix Crucian Christmas Festival 2026-27 unveils full event schedule

The US Virgin Islands has unveiled the St Croix Crucian Christmas Festival schedule, featuring pageants, calypso shows, J’ouvert, parades, live entertainment, food events and fireworks.

US Virgin Islands: The annual St Croix Crucian Christmas Festival will take place from December 5, 2026, to January 2, 2027. It will bring together music, pageantry, foods, parades, and other cultural events across the island.

The first event of the event calendar is the Prince and Princess Pageant on December 5. Other events prior to the official festival include the Junior Calypso Show, Miss St. Croix Pageant, Calypso Monarch Competition, Madras Mas, and the JFL Crucian Christmas Hospital Show.

The main festival period will run from December 26 to January 2, with Festival Village serving as the center where most entertainment and nightly activities will take place.

Festival Village will open on December 26 with Village Opening Night and Cultural Night. The celebrations will continue with boat races and Crucian Gold 5X Breakfast Fete on December 27. Festival Village will also run on December 28.

Latin Night will take place on December 29, followed by a Food Fair and Reggae Night on December 30.

J'ouvert is scheduled to take place on December 31. The customary party features music, dance, and costumed participants into the streets in the early morning. Later that day, St. Croix will hold its Old Years/New Year's Eve celebration.

The Children’s Parade will be held on the first of January, followed by another Festival Village. The Adult Parade will be held on the second of January. It will be the last event of the festival along with the “Last Call Village Night” and a fireworks display.

The Crucian Christmas Festival has a rich history dating back to St. Croix Island. It first started in 1952 and is one of the most important cultural festivals on the island. It allows visitors to experience the culture of St. Croix, including its beaches, historical places, and local cuisine.