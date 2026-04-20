ABLP leads online poll ahead of Antigua and Barbuda 2026 general election

An online poll shows ABLP leading ahead of Antigua and Barbuda’s 2026 general election, based on responses from over 1,100 participants.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) is leading in an online polling survey ahead of general elections with 922 votes by the citizens of the Federation. It represents 81% of the total votes. The opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) received 165 votes (16.3%).

The survey conducted by WIC News, a leading Caribbean focused news platform, recorded a total of 1,137 responses. The result presented a significant margin between the two leading parties. There is a gap of 737 votes between ABLP and UPP. Other political groups only secured 30 votes (2.6% of the total votes).

The survey also indicates that ABLP is at the top in all of the 17 constituencies. The party showed the strongest performance in St John’s City West and St George. In St John’s City West, ABLP secured 141 votes, while UPP only got 17. The Antigua and Labour Party won 82 votes in St George, while the United Progressive Party won 20.

ABLP also performed well in St John’s Rural West and All Saint West. The Antigua and Barbuda labour party also led the polling survey in St Mary’s South, St Peter and St. Paul.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also received great support in his constituency, St. John’s City West. In comparison to UPP, the current Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda received much greater support from voters.

Meanwhile in All Saints East & St. Luke, United Progressive Party Leader Jamale Pringle is behind in the race as he received lesser votes compared to the ABLP candidate. While UPP secured 12 votes, ABLP received 54 votes from the citizens of the area.

The online polling survey also showed voter participation. Around 54% respondents were male and 46% were female. Most voters were between the ages of 25 and 54, highlighting high interest from the work force.

The Antigua and Barbuda general elections 2026 are set to take place on April 30, ahead of its initial scheduled date from January 2028. The Parliament was dissolved on Wednesday, April 7, and Nomination Day was held on Monday, April 13.