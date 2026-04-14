ABLP to launch “Renaissance” manifesto at national convention in Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) has announced the launch of its 100-page "Renaissance" manifesto. The event will be held on Monday, April 20, at the American University of Antigua.

The announcement was made during the ongoing party’s national convention by the chairman of ABLP and St Paul candidate E.P. Chet Greene. “This initiative or launch will play a crucial role for the party as well as for the nation,” said St Paul candidate E.P. Chet Greene while signaling the vision of ABLP towards the future national development.

According to the Chairman this manifesto and campaign theme, ‘The Antiguan and Barbudan Renaissance,’ are framed as a movement for national renewal, which will focus on continued economic growth, empowerment and development.

The chairman also stated that “Renaissance means rebirth or revival” and this will be the main agenda of our party to plan development in every area including economic growth, expanding opportunities, regional ties and people-centred approach to governance.

The party further mentioned their achievements in economic recovery and infrastructure while introducing a refreshed slate of candidates for several key constituencies. They also emphasised that “we will continue to provide our service with new and better developments and opportunities which will help the citizens to grow.”

The Chairman of ABLP also reminded the public, especially their voters to renew their registration cards which will be essential during the voting and urged them to come early on the day of elections to cast their important vote. Reportedly, the launch of the manifesto is expected to draw significant attention to the party while attracting party’s supporters, candidates, and key stakeholders.

As the date of the general elections is approaching, the ABLP is intensifying their campaigning efforts to lead the polls. These were the details provided by the chairman of ABLP and St Paul candidate E.P. Chet Greene, during the party’s ongoing national convention while the more details on the manifesto will be released later, during the official launch event expected to be held next week.