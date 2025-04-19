Caribbean Airlines boosts Grenada and New York connectivity for SpiceMas Festival

Caribbean Airlines has announced to launch additional flight services between Grenada and New York for the highly-anticipated SpiceMas 2025. These extra flight services, scheduled for the month of August have been announced following the growing demand of the Carnival season of Grenada among international visitors.

The Caribbean Airlines shared a comprehensive schedule of the additional flight services announced between Grenada and New York and aimed at attracting large number of passengers. Shedding light on the expanded services, the airline noted that these extra flights are a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to improving and enhancing their connectivity across the world.

The airline noted that these flight services have been announced with a vision to offering seamless and accessible travel options to the passengers who are seeking to enjoy the festive season with their loved ones.

“Grenada’s calling and Carnival’s waiting. Your front-row seat to SpiceMas and Jab Jab just arrived with more flights between New York and Grenada,” noted Caribbean Airlines.

Additional flight services by Caribbean Airlines between Grenada and New York

As per the schedule, two aircrafts will provide one-way services from New York to Grenada on two different days and at different timings. Similarly, two aircrafts will offer one-way service from Grenada to New York on two different days and timings respectively.

According to the schedule, the flight BW533 will depart from New York at 7:30 am and arrive in Grenada at 12:20 pm. This flight is scheduled for Monday, 4th August, 2025. Meanwhile, the following day, the flight BW539 is scheduled to leave New York at 1:10 am, reaching Grenada at 6:00 am.

Along with that, the Airline will also operate flights from Grenada to New York. The Flight BW538, will depart Grenada at 6:20 pm and arrive in New York at 11:15 pm. This flight is scheduled to operate on Thursday, 14th August, 2025. Meanwhile, the next day, the flight BW548 will depart from Grenada at 9:20 am, and arrive in New York at 2:15 pm.

SpiceMas – Celebration of Grenada’s culture and traditions

The SpiceMas, also known as Grenada’s annual Carnival is a celebration of the vibrant culture and traditions of the island. The festival scheduled to take place from 6th to 13th August, 2025, is expected to attract large number of international visitors, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Grenada.

The 2025 edition of Spicemas 2025 will be held under the theme, “The best Mas by far,” aiming to creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere that showcases the rich cultural heritage of Grenada.