Caribbean Airlines boosts Grenada and New York connectivity for SpiceMas Festival

Caribbean Airlines shared a detailed schedule for additional flights between Grenada and New York, aiming to attract a large number of passengers.

19th of April 2025

Caribbean Airlines has announced to launch additional flight services between Grenada and New York for the highly-anticipated SpiceMas 2025. These extra flight services, scheduled for the month of August have been announced following the growing demand of the Carnival season of Grenada among international visitors.  

The Caribbean Airlines shared a comprehensive schedule of the additional flight services announced between Grenada and New York and aimed at attracting large number of passengers. Shedding light on the expanded services, the airline noted that these extra flights are a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to improving and enhancing their connectivity across the world. 

The airline noted that these flight services have been announced with a vision to offering seamless and accessible travel options to the passengers who are seeking to enjoy the festive season with their loved ones.

Grenada’s calling and Carnival’s waiting. Your front-row seat to SpiceMas and Jab Jab just arrived with more flights between New York and Grenada,” noted Caribbean Airlines. 

Additional flight services by Caribbean Airlines between Grenada and New York 

As per the schedule, two aircrafts will provide one-way services from New York to Grenada on two different days and at different timings. Similarly, two aircrafts will offer one-way service from Grenada to New York on two different days and timings respectively. 

According to the schedule, the flight BW533 will depart from New York at 7:30 am and arrive in Grenada at 12:20 pm. This flight is scheduled for Monday, 4th August, 2025. Meanwhile, the following day, the flight BW539 is scheduled to leave New York at 1:10 am, reaching Grenada at 6:00 am. 

Along with that, the Airline will also operate flights from Grenada to New York. The Flight BW538, will depart Grenada at 6:20 pm and arrive in New York at 11:15 pm. This flight is scheduled to operate on Thursday, 14th August, 2025. Meanwhile, the next day, the flight BW548 will depart from Grenada at 9:20 am, and arrive in New York at 2:15 pm. 

SpiceMas – Celebration of Grenada’s culture and traditions 

The SpiceMas, also known as Grenada’s annual Carnival is a celebration of the vibrant culture and traditions of the island. The festival scheduled to take place from 6th to 13th August, 2025, is expected to attract large number of international visitors, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Grenada

The 2025 edition of Spicemas 2025 will be held under the theme, “The best Mas by far,” aiming to creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere that showcases the rich cultural heritage of Grenada. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Troy Nisbett finishes at 5th in heat in 50m freestyle at Paris Olympics 2024. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Troy Nisbett finishes at 5th in heat in 50m freestyle at Paris Olympics 2024

2nd of August 2024

New playground facility opens for children of Penville community in Dominica. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

New playground facility opens for children of Penville community in Dominica

11th of June 2024

Trinidad and Tobago to offer exciting activities, Know things to do in April. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Trinidad and Tobago to offer exciting activities, Know things to do in April

2nd of April 2024

Nine-year-old travels solo from Antigua to Montserrat in Optimist boat. Picture Credits: Facebook account

Nine-year-old travels solo from Antigua to Montserrat in Optimist boat

14th of February 2024

Leeward Islands beat Windward Islands by 114 runs. Picture credits: Fb account of West Indies Players Association

Leeward Islands secures victory over Windward Islands by 114 runs

1st of November 2023

Active covid19 cases saw a decline in Trinidad and Tobago.

Active COVID numbers decline in Trinidad and Tobago

30th of December 2021

 The current Trinidad and Tobago regime are breaching their self-made COVID-19 rules and regulations, stated by UNC.

Current regime breaching out their COVID-19 obligations: UNC

10th of April 2021

Govt. encourages New Tourism Hotline in Barbados

Govt. encourages New Tourism Hotline in Barbados

11th of January 2021