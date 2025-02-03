Spicemas 2025 set to return, promises non-stop entertainment

The roads of Grenada are once again all set to come alive with colour, energy, and activity.

Grenada’s annual carnival, Spicemas is all set to return, scheduled to take place from 6th to 13th August, 2025, celebrating the vibrant culture and traditions of the island. The authorities have announced a vibrant and enthralling calendar of events, ensuring to offer non-stop energy, music and culture.

Sharing the official calendar of Spicemas 2025, the Corporation ensured to make the Carnival a truly unforgettable experience for all. The roads of Grenada are once again all set to come alive with colour, energy, and activity, as it transforms into a massive celebration filled with the Jab Jab, elaborate costumes, intoxicating rhythms, parades, pure Caribbean energy, and more.

Calendar of Events for Spicemas Corporation

2nd May – Spicemas Launch

5th, 12th, 19th, 26th June – Carnival City ‘Fusion Thursdays’

3rd – 6th July – Groovy Soca Prelims

17th – 21st July – Calypso Tents Judging

24th July – Brian Griffith Groovy Semi-final

25th July – Trevor Friday Power Soca Semi-final

26th July – Traditional Mas Festival

27th July – Melody Papitette Calypso Semi-final

2nd August – Children’s Carnival Frolic

7th August – Majestic Thursday

8th August – Bacchanal Friday

9th August – Pantastic Saturday

10th August – Dimanche Gras

11th August – J’ouvert, Pageant and Monday Nite Mas

12th August – Parade of the Bands ‘Au Revoir’

Spicemas 2025 to attract thousands of visitors

The 2025 edition of Spicemas 2025 will be held under the theme, “The best Mas by far,” aiming to creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere that showcases the rich cultural heritage of Grenada. Emphasising on the event, the authorities expressed their desire to attract thousands of locals and tourists, with a vision to make Spicemas a truly memorable event for all.

The events will begin from July and August, offering plethora of experiences to all the attendees. As per the schedule, several competitions will be hosted, including various soca, calypso and pageant offering citizens a platform to showcase their talent while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the nation.

The Carnival Mondays offer one of the standout experiences to all, as the masqueraders light up the night skies with glowsticks and colourful t-shirts and dance to the cultural music of Grenada. Then on Tuesday, hundreds of masqueraders take to the streets adorned with bejewelled and colorful clothes, feathers and jewels in a vibrant and magnificent display of the ‘Parade of the Bands’.

Steps to obtain Spicemas festival Licence 2025

The Spicemas Corporation, a statutory body created by an act of parliament organizes “Spicemas” and all official Spicemas events. Therefore, they have shared all the guidelines as well as the steps to obtain a Carnival Festival Licence from Corporation before hosting a carnival event.

In order to obtain it, the interested individual is required to fill out the application form, which cost around $10. The application will be evaluated and the licensing fee will be based on guidance in law of 5% of ticket sales. Non-ticketed events will be evaluated on the information provided on form to determine cost of the licence. For further information, citizens can contact the Corporation.