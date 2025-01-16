Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights between Trinidad and Florida for Carnival 2025

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) has announced additional flights between Florida and Trinidad in anticipation of a busy Carnival season.

16th of January 2025

Caribbean Airlines recently announced additional flight services between Trinidad and Florida for the ultimate Carnival season. These flight services from Trinidad will be provided for the U.S. states of Florida, including Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, and Orlando respectively. 

These flight services, scheduled for the end of February into early March has announced following the growing craze of Trinidad Carnival Season among citizens.

Emphasising on the additional flight services, the Caribbean Airlines said, “Let the Carnival countdown commence! Jet set to the fetes in Trinidad with flights from Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, and Orlando.”

Sharing the schedule for the additional flight services between Trinidad and Florida, the authorities of Caribbean Airlines aimed at attracting major international carriers, aiming to bring additional visitors to the island. The airline said that the addition of these flight services aligns with their unwavering commitment to improve the inter-regional travel and promote seamless connectivity. 

Flight route between Trinidad and Florida 

The aircraft BW 480 will depart Trinidad at 10:10 am and arrive in Ft. Lauderdale at 1:15 pm. The return flight BW 481 from Ft. Lauderdale is scheduled to leave at 3:15 pm, reaching Trinidad at 8:00 pm. Both the flights are scheduled for Saturday, 22nd February, 2025. The airline has announced four flights between the route Trinidad and Orlando, with two scheduled to operate in February and two in March. 

The Flight BW 482 from Trinidad will depart at 8:30 am, reaching Orlando at 12 noon, with the return leg of the flight leaving at 2:25 pm and landing at Trinidad at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, the Flight BW 482 will depart from Trinidad at 8:30 am and arrive in Orlando at 1:00 pm. The return flight BW 485 from Orlando is scheduled to leave at 3:25 pm, reaching Trinidad at 7:30 pm. 

The Caribbean Airlines has also announced to offer four additional flight services between Trinidad and Miami. The Flight BW 486 will depart from Trinidad at 3:05 pm, arriving at Miami at 6:10 pm, while the return flight leaving at 8:10 pm and landing at Trinidad by 12:55 am. Both the flight services are scheduled to operate on Monday, 24th February, 2025. 

The flight BW 488 will depart from Trinidad at 9:00 pm and arrive in Miami at 12:05 am on Wednesday, 5th March, 2025. Meanwhile, the return flight will be operated on the following day with Flight BW 489 departing from Miami at 2:05 am, arriving Trinidad at 6:50 am. 

The airline has not announced any additional flight from Tobago, and has ensured to make it accessible and seamless for the citizens who are looking forward to attend the highly anticipated Trinidad Carnival. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Holiday Inn Hotel Poised to Boost St Vincent’s Tourism Sector. (Credits: St Vincent Times, Facebook)

Holiday Inn project vows to enhance SVG’s Tourism Sector

9th of April 2024

Caribbean Airlines announces disruption of flights for New York due to weather conditions. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Caribbean Airlines: Flight disruptions and fee waivers due to weather conditions

13th of February 2024

I’ve full confidence in team at Finance Ministry, expresses new Minister Dennis Cornwall || Picture Courtesy: GIS Grenada (Facebook)

I’ve full confidence in team at Finance Ministry, expresses new Minister Dennis Cornwall

28th of April 2023

TT begin campaigning at Winter Olympic Games 2022

TT begin campaigning at Winter Olympic Games 2022

14th of February 2022

PAHO donates equipment to Belize in risk communication efforts

20th of October 2021

NEMO: Pyroclastic flows heading down the eastern side of La Soufriere

NEMO: Pyroclastic flows heading down the eastern side of La Soufriere

14th of April 2021

11 Venezuelans drown during their way to Trinidad and Tobago

18th of December 2020

Jamaicans urged to stay home during holidays

Jamaicans urged to stay home during holidays

22nd of November 2020