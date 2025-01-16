Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights between Trinidad and Florida for Carnival 2025

Caribbean Airlines recently announced additional flight services between Trinidad and Florida for the ultimate Carnival season. These flight services from Trinidad will be provided for the U.S. states of Florida, including Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, and Orlando respectively.

These flight services, scheduled for the end of February into early March has announced following the growing craze of Trinidad Carnival Season among citizens.

Emphasising on the additional flight services, the Caribbean Airlines said, “Let the Carnival countdown commence! Jet set to the fetes in Trinidad with flights from Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, and Orlando.”

Sharing the schedule for the additional flight services between Trinidad and Florida, the authorities of Caribbean Airlines aimed at attracting major international carriers, aiming to bring additional visitors to the island. The airline said that the addition of these flight services aligns with their unwavering commitment to improve the inter-regional travel and promote seamless connectivity.

Flight route between Trinidad and Florida

The aircraft BW 480 will depart Trinidad at 10:10 am and arrive in Ft. Lauderdale at 1:15 pm. The return flight BW 481 from Ft. Lauderdale is scheduled to leave at 3:15 pm, reaching Trinidad at 8:00 pm. Both the flights are scheduled for Saturday, 22nd February, 2025. The airline has announced four flights between the route Trinidad and Orlando, with two scheduled to operate in February and two in March.

The Flight BW 482 from Trinidad will depart at 8:30 am, reaching Orlando at 12 noon, with the return leg of the flight leaving at 2:25 pm and landing at Trinidad at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, the Flight BW 482 will depart from Trinidad at 8:30 am and arrive in Orlando at 1:00 pm. The return flight BW 485 from Orlando is scheduled to leave at 3:25 pm, reaching Trinidad at 7:30 pm.

The Caribbean Airlines has also announced to offer four additional flight services between Trinidad and Miami. The Flight BW 486 will depart from Trinidad at 3:05 pm, arriving at Miami at 6:10 pm, while the return flight leaving at 8:10 pm and landing at Trinidad by 12:55 am. Both the flight services are scheduled to operate on Monday, 24th February, 2025.

The flight BW 488 will depart from Trinidad at 9:00 pm and arrive in Miami at 12:05 am on Wednesday, 5th March, 2025. Meanwhile, the return flight will be operated on the following day with Flight BW 489 departing from Miami at 2:05 am, arriving Trinidad at 6:50 am.

The airline has not announced any additional flight from Tobago, and has ensured to make it accessible and seamless for the citizens who are looking forward to attend the highly anticipated Trinidad Carnival.