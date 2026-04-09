PM Gaston Browne sets 30 April date for elections in Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: The date of the upcoming General elections of Antigua and Barbuda has been officially announced by the Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 30th, 2026. While signalling the commencement of the constitutional electoral process, he also confirmed that the election writ has been issued by the Governor.

The announcement of the date for General elections was made on Tuesday, April 7, at the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party Headquarters, where the PM was addressing his party's supporters. During the address, Browne confirmed that the nomination day will be held on Monday, April 13, 2026 following the issuance of election writ.

The PM highlighted the importance of people’s participation in the elections during the address while urging all the eligible voters to cast their votes and exercise their democratic right. “The future of our nation, Antigua and Barbuda are in the hands of our voters including youth and old people, who will cast their votes and redefine the moment for our nation," he further stated.

He also urged every voter to renew their registration cards which are necessary for the elections while asking them to come out early on the day of the election to cast their vote. The leader of ABLP further emphasised that "the results of the elections will decide the continuation of the country’s development and future in all sectors including economic, infrastructure, and food security."

PM Browne further inspires the citizens to make deliberate and good choices by casting their votes mindfully because their one vote can change or ruin their future as well as nation.

He also sent letters to important international and regional partners over the weekend, telling them about the upcoming general elections in Antigua and Barbuda, following the dissolution of parliament on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

Reportedly, the letter was sent to the Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), H.E. Ms. Carla Barnett; the Secretary-General of the Organization of American States, H.E. Mr. Albert Ramdin. It was also sent to the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Secretariat, Hon Shirley Botchwey to formally notify them about the dissolution of Parliament and the pending general elections.

The people already started supporting their favourite parties as many people are already in favour of Browne’s Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.