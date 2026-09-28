Belize basketball player Antonio Flowers reportedly killed in shooting

Belizean basketball player Antonio Flowers was reportedly shot and killed in the Antelope Street Extension area of Belize City on Sunday night, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

28th of September 2026

Belize: Local basketball player Antonio Flowers was shot and killed in the Antelope Street Extension area of Belize City on Sunday night.

According to the Belize Police Department, Flowers was found motionless following reports of gunshots fired near a school. Preliminary reports identified him as the male victim, while full details of the incident have not been disclosed by the authorities yet.

The circumstances leading to the shooting, such as the motive behind the shooting and whether anybody had been arrested at the time, are still unknown.

Flowers was known in the Belizean basketball community as a forward with the EZ Investments Griga Dream Ballers in the Belize Premier Basketball League (BPBL). He wore the No. 7 jersey during the 2025 season and took part in 11 games during the regular season.

The BPBL statistics showed that the player finished his campaign with 40 points, 50 rebounds, and eight blocks. Flowers also played during the Dream Ballers’ post-season run. In one play-off game against the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, he scored six points.

The news of his death arrives as the Belize basketball community is mourning the loss of an athlete who once played in the highest league of the country.

More information is expected from the police in connection to the ongoing investigation of the shooting incident.

Locals and fans of the basketball player have taken to social media sharing their condolences for his family, friends, and fellow players. One user commented, “You were good at what you do. Only God knows. Rest Tonio… you will be remembered. RIP.”

Another person stated, “These killers in the jewel are out of control and the politicians are doing nothing. So sad condolences to his family and friends may he rest in peace and rise in Glory.”

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