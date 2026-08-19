Rihanna spends time in Barbados with her three children

Barbados: Rihanna is back in Barbados with her three children and she has been spending time with them around the island, which also includes a visit to the Bridgetown area where she grew up.



The singer was recently seen with her children, RZA Athelston Mayers, Riot Rose Mayers and Rocki Irish Mayers, during the family trip. She has also shared pictures from their visit to her childhood neighbourhood.



During one of the most recent outings Rihanna took her children on a local bus ride around Barbados. The family at a roadside vendor for fresh coconuts and coconut jelly. RZA, Riot and Rocki got a chance to experience a more local side of the island during their stay.



Rihanna’s visit to Barbados also comes during the Crop Over season of the island. She attended the Grand Kadooment Day celebrations and also joined her brother Rorrey Fenty’s band, Aura, during the parade. She attended this event last time in 2024.



Barbados has remained closely connected to Rihanna’s life and career. Born in Saint Michael, she grew up in Bridgetown and began to pursue music while she was still in Barbados. Her early initial recordings eventually helped her to secure a recording deal and launch her international career.



Earlier during her stay, Rihanna also took her children to the street where she spent a part of her childhood. The area, formerly known as Westbury New Road, was renamed Rihanna Drive in 2017 in recognition of the singer. She shared photos and video from the visit, showing all of her three children with her in the neighbourhood.





This visit to Rihanna Drive gave the family trip another connection to her past. Rihanna is now introducing her children to the places and experiences that were a part of her own life while growing up in Barbados.