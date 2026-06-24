Shafia London appointed CEO of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Shafia London has been appointed as the new CEO of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA). The announcement was made by Dr. Kishore Shallow, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development in a press conference at Villa on Monday, June 22.



London will officially assume office on July 1 under a three-year contract. She expressed gratitude for this opportunity to serve the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.



Speaking about the importance of the tourism sector, London described it as a core driver of livelihood and the country’s economy, and said that it impacts people from all walks of life. “You see, tourism is not just an industry; it is a national engine,” she said. “It empowers taxi drivers, tour operators, farmers, artisans, hotel workers and fisherfolk. Tourism touches every village, every family, every generation,” she added.



Moreover, London acknowledged the growth in the tourism sector in recent years, which includes an increase in stay-over arrivals which has increased significantly, investments in hotel infrastructure, and new airline routes. She credited those who previously contributed to the industry’s development before her.



London also highlighted a two-fold mandate for the Tourism Authority. She said the focus will be on increasing visitor arrivals and ensuring that improve visitor experience. She also underlined that the strength of the nation lies in its authenticity and not in imitation, and stated that the country’s natural beauty, culture and people remain its greatest strengths and should continue to be promoted globally.



She noted further that her approach would be focused on actions and measurable results. “Success will not be measured by intention,” she said. She assured that stronger visitor numbers, longer stays, improved infrastructure and greater benefits for local communities would be important indicators of progress.



The incoming CEO also spoke about sectors she aims to strengthen, that includes adventure tourism, sailing and cultural experiences. She also plans to engage tourism stakeholders, frontline workers, businesses and communities across the country. She noted that tourism should benefit people where they live and not only where visitors stay.

“In the months ahead, you will see this Tourism Authority show up differently — with focus, with urgency, and with results,” London said. “The future is bright. Let's build it together.”