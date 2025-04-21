Pope Francis dies after battling health issues: What’s next for the Vatican?

Pope Francis passed away just one day after his final public appearance, where he delivered the Easter Urbi et Orbi blessing to a crowd of around 35,000 people in Vatican City.

21st of April 2025

The 266th leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88. The information about his death was confirmed by the Vatican early Monday morning, stating, “the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father.”

His passing came just a day after his final public appearance during the Easter Urbi et Orbi (“To the City and the World”) blessing. He was brought out in public at the Vatican City to greet and bless the crowd of around 35,000 people.

Pope Francis made history as the first Latin American Pope and the first Jesuit to lead the Catholic Church. He chose the name ‘Francis’ in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi and lived true to that legacy every step of the way. He was known not just as a religious leader, but also as a progressive voice who stood up for LGBTQ+ rights, condemned climate injustice, and reminded the world of the power of mercy.

Pope Francis' health declined following hospitalization 

As per reports, Pope Francis had battled serious health issues, including pneumonia and kidney issues. He passed away a month after being discharged from the hospital, where he had been treated for double pneumonia, following a 38-day stay. He was released from the hospital on 23rd March, after almost five weeks of treatment for pneumonia. 

How will Pope Francis' funeral take place? 

The mourning rites for Pope Francis will last around nine days. During these nine days of mourning, several services and memorials are expected to be held, allowing Catholics from around the world to pay tribute to Pope Francis and mourn his passing.

The date of the funeral and burial has not been decided yet by the College of Cardinals. Pope Francis would be laid to rest in the crypt of Rome's St. Mary Major Basilica in a simple wooden casket. As per reports, this church holds huge value for Pope Francis, as he often visited here for private prayer and contemplation. 

What’s happens next after Pope Francis’ death?

After the completion of funeral and burial process, the next crucial phase is the papal conclave. Under which, the conclave is convened 15 to 20 days after the death of pope. During this period, the cardinals who are confined to the Vatican will decide the exact day of the voting.

The cardinals, under the age of 80 are eligible to participate in this election process. The dean will oversee the conclave, but since the cardinal is over 80, he will not be eligible to participate in the voting process. The candidate needs a majority of at least two-thirds plus one to elect the new pope. However, if no candidate receives the required two-thirds majority, the ballots are then collected and burned. 

The results of each voting are revealed through a smoke releasing from a chapel’s chimney. Some chemicals are used to produce the colored smoke, where the white smoke signifies that a new pope has been elected, while black smoke means that no decision has been reached. 

Ana Allen

