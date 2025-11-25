Stranger Things Season 5 set to Premiere in two parts, promising epic battles and emotional twists

Stranger Things Season 5, the final chapter of the hit Netflix series, premieres in two parts this November and December, promising intense battles, emotional twists, and long-awaited answers.

25th of November 2025

The wait is almost over for the Stranger Things fans. Season 5, the final season of the hit Netflix series, will be released in two parts – Volume 1 releases on November 26 and Volume 2 will come out on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025. The series wraps up with the new year’s episode, on January 1, 2026, which is also the season’s grand finale.

The new season drops right at the end of what transpired in Season 4. Eleven is at the top of her game and has developed amazing powers. She will put them to use as she continues to fight for what is right against the supernatural which has plagued Hawkins for a long time. 

The series latest trailer showed great battles between Eleven and the Demogorgons as well as other creatures from the Upside Down, which also revolve around the story of Vecna, who left mayhem in Season 4.

In the show’s present day, the main characters will be all grown up. Season 5 will bring fans' all-time favorite characters back, including Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, and Steve. A time jump will be there in the story to show a jump in time since the last battle in season 4. 

As the group readies for the final battle, Dustin says “I want to see Vecna’s heart on a platter.” This displays their unyielding determination to defeat the enemy for good and also sets a tone for how the final season might turn out.

The Duffer Brothers - Matt and Ross, created the show and has announced that Season 5 will be very intense. Fans can expect very emotional scenes and some very surprising character deaths. They also mentioned that this season will include the most violent death that the show has presented till date. 

Season 5 will give answers to some very long-standing questions, which includes - why Will Byers was captured and brought to the Upside Down in Season 1. While the series will come to a close, a live action spinoff is still in development, with no details released to the public yet.

Episode details

Ep 1: The Crawl - 1hr 8min 

Ep 2: The Vanishing - 54min

Ep 3: The Turnbow Trap - 1hr 6min

Ep 4: Sorcerer - 1hr 23min

Ep 5: Shock Jock - 1hr 17min

Ep 6: - Escape from Camazotz - 58min

Ep 7: The Bridge - 1hr 37min

Ep 8: The Rightside Up - 2hr 1min

