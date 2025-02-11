SunRise 2025: Dominica’s biggest fete returns, featuring artists from the Caribbean

The SunRise is set to redefine the carnival experience on the island, with a perfect blend of top-tier advertising, captivating performances, and an electrifying atmosphere.

SunRise, the biggest fete for Dominica Carnival is all set to return, celebrating the magical night of fun, music, entertainment, pulsating rhythms, and pure Carnival madness. The 5th edition of SunRise will take place on 28th February at Carnival City from 11 pm to 9 am, offering an unforgettable experience to all the attendees.

The SunRise is all set to redefine the carnival experience in island, emphasizing a seamless blend of top-tier advertising, captivating performances, and an electrifying atmosphere. The Dominica Ministry of Tourism has extended an invitation to all the citizens to witness the region’s hottest acts including the artists from the island - Grenada, Antigua, Saint Lucia, St. Maarten and Guadeloupe.

Shedding light on the diverse and exceptional lineup of artists from Dominica and neighbouring islands, the Ministry of Tourism noted that they are committed to offer a bigger, better and bolder musical experience to all the attendees.

“From 11 PM ‘till sunrise, experience non-stop energy, pulsating rhythms, and pure Carnival madness! This is where the vibes start and don’t stop,” said Tourism Authority.

Artist to perform at SunRise 2025

The attendees will be offered unlimited entertainment, with performances from artists all over the Caribbean region at SunRise. The artists that will be gracing the shores with their electrifying performances include,

· Asa Bantan

· Shemmy J

· Wuss Ways (LIL Natty and Thunda)

· Claudette Peters

· Reo Major Mystic

· Edday

· King Kembe

· DJ Taffy

· Legendary DJ Cut

· Trilla G

· LittleBoy

· Quan

· Ridge

· Pudaz

· Krys

· DJ Sexer

· Unstoppable DJ’s Bouyon Icons: Clint H, Rah, Nayee, Delly, Skinny Rohie

· Triple Kay International

· MFR Band.

Tickets on sale

The tickets for the 2025 edition of the SunRise is available at EC$ 150 and USD$55. The interested individuals can secure their spot by visiting the official website of Dominica Festivals.

The tourism authority has invited the citizens from Dominica and all over the world to experience an incredible local and regional talent, right in the nature Island. “SUNRISE is Back! Bigger than Ever! On 28th February, we are going to #Party till the #Sunrise at Carnival City.”

Mas Domnik 2025

Mas Domnik is the biggest celebration of culture and mas in Dominica. The festival is known for its authenticity and lively expressions through local dance, vibrant music, elaborated costumes and bigger parades.

The event plays a significant role in bringing all the citizens together, offering them a dazzling display of solidarity and a cultural explosion of music, art, and dance.