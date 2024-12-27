Dominica Carnival 2025 officially launches today

Event scheduled to start by 5 pm at the Roseau Promenade, will feature an exciting lineup of entertainment, including live music, captivating performances, and a preview of the 2025 Carnival season.

The streets of Dominica are to come alive today with the official launching ceremony of Mas Domnik, also known as Dominica Carnival 2025.

Event scheduled to start by 5 pm at the Roseau Promenade, will feature an exciting lineup of entertainment, including live music, captivating performances, and a preview of the 2025 Carnival season.

People from across the island nation have been invited to be a part of this spectacular opening ceremony, which ensures to offer plethora of experiences to all the citizens.

“The streets come alive! Get ready for the official launch of Dominica Carnival 2025,” noted Dominica Festivals.

Local artists to perform at the Official Launch Ceremony

The Ministry of Tourism of Dominica has ensured to double the entertainment experience for attendees by offering them with electrifying performances of several local artists.

The artists that will grace the shores of the island nation at the official launch ceremony of Dominica Carnival 2025 includes,

· Triple Kay International

· Unstoppable Shax

· DJ Sleem,

· DJ Remz

· Many others

Where to watch launch ceremony of Dominica Carnival 2025

The launching ceremony of Dominica Carnival will be streamed live on Vibean TV, EMO News, or DBS Radio so that people who can’t make it to the event can experience the magic from wherever they are.

The citizens have also been asked to stay tuned to the official channels of the authorities for further updates regarding the event.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone as we kick off “The Real Mas,” Dominica’s unique Carnival experience, in grand style, on December 27.”

Emphasising on the launching ceremony of Dominica Carnival 2025, the tourism authority said that they are aiming to welcome a large number of citizens, allowing everyone to enjoy the holiday season following the Christmas festivities, with a grand celebration of the Dominica Carnival.

Mas Domnik - The Real Mas

Mas Domnik is considered the biggest celebration of culture and mas in Dominica. It is famously known for its authenticity and lively expressions through dance, music, costumes and parades.

The event brings all the citizens together and attracts revellers from far and wide to witness a dazzling display of solidarity and a cultural explosion of music, art, and dance.

The authorities will host several events and activities as a part of the celebration of Dominica Carnival 2025, providing a platform for the citizens to dance, revel and create several unforgettable memories.

The Ministry of Dominica has extended invitation to enjoy the ultimate celebration of culture, rhythm and unity.

Carnival Monday and Tuesday

The Carnival Monday and Tuesday will be celebrated on 3rd and 4th March 2025. Carnival Monday will feature lively parades, t-shirt bands, and popular bouyon music. Meanwhile, the Carnival Tuesday will feature a kaleidascope of traditional and contemporary bands competing for the street crown.