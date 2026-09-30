Antigua: Two men held after 47-year-old wounded in Villa shooting

Two men are in police custody after 47-year-old Dennis Francis was shot in the lower back and abdomen during an early-morning incident on Gordon Street, Villa.

Antigua and Barbuda: Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting of 47-year-old Dennis Francis in Villa, St John's early Sunday morning.

Francis sustained gunshot wounds following a fight between three men on Gordon Street on September 27. According to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the shooting took place at around 3:40 am.

The man was attacked by the suspects who were riding in a silver Toyota Vitz car. Francis allegedly tried to run away from the scene but was shot in his lower back and abdomen. He was taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center via ambulance for treatment. Doctors said that his injuries are not life-threatening, as his condition remains stable.

Investigations proceeded swiftly, and two suspects were in custody within a day of the shooting. However, the police have neither revealed their names nor indicated whether charges have been filed against them or not.

Police are continuing to work to determine the circumstances and the motive that led to the shooting incident. It is not yet disclosed whether the attack was targeted or anonymous.

The authorities have appealed to anyone with information about the case to inform the Criminal Investigations Unit at 462-3913 or 462-3914, or anonymously tip Crimestoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

More information is expected to be released in upcoming days as investigations into the matter progresses.