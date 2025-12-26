Dominica PM Roosevelt Skerrit reflects on 2025 achievements; outlines vision for 2026

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared New Year wishes with the people of Dominica at home and abroad. He spoke of unity, gratitude, and hopes for an even better and a successful 2026. PM Skerrit also reminisced the past achievements of the government and Dominica in the year 2025.

“As we reflect on the year now drawing to a close, we do so with a deep sense of gratitude and pride. 2025 was a year of determined effort, steady progress and meaningful achievements,” noted PM Skerrit. He highlighted Dominica’s resilience and steady progress in fighting against the odds even when the whole world was struggling with economic uncertainty, climate shocks and geopolitical instability.

Looking back at 2025, the Prime Minister of Dominica expressed pride in the country’s achievements. He said that 2025 was a year of steady work and meaningful milestones. PM Skerrit also underscored the help provided by the government to the working families. This included a revised minimum wage and the removal of VAT and customs duties on basic food products.

“This year, we took decisive action to protect working families and restore dignity to labour through the implementation of a revised minimum wage. This policy reflects our firm belief that no one who works hard should struggle to survive. We also acted to reduce the cost of living by removing VAT and customs duties on essential food items, putting real relief into the pockets of households across the country,” said PM Skerrit.

The Prime Minister also discussed other investments being made in sectors across the country – such as housing, healthcare, education and infrastructure. He said that new homes, better roads, modern schools and improved health care are shaping a new confident Dominica for the future.

PM Skerrit also highlighted one of the most important milestones of the year - the International Airport Project. He described it as a transformative investment for Dominica. “This is a transformational investment in Dominica’s future which will open new doors for tourism, trade, education, investment and global connectivity,” added Prime Minister Skerrit.

He also reiterated that the government was committed to protecting the environment and insisted development and environmental stewardship must go hand-in-hand. The Prime Minister promised that work on national development projects will progress responsibly and sustainably.

The Prime Minister thanked workers in all the sectors. He expressed appreciation to farmers, fisher folk, public servants, healthcare workers, educators, police and entrepreneurs. “Your dedication, resilience and daily contributions form the backbone of our nation. To our diaspora, your continued support, advocacy and investment remain invaluable. You are, and will always be, an integral part of the Dominican family,” noted PM Skerrit.

PM Skerrit ended his address with a message of faith and unity. He wished all Dominicans a happy and peaceful New Year filled with health, hope, and prosperity. He also asked for God’s continued blessings on the Commonwealth of Dominica.