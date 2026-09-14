Keshorn Walcott finishes fourth as Jereem Richards earns Trinidad and Tobago’s only Budapest medal

Keshorn Walcott missed the javelin podium with a best throw of 82.41m, while Jereem Richards secured Trinidad and Tobago’s lone medal with 400m bronze in Budapest.

Trinidad and Tobago: Keshorn Walcott barely missed the podium at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship for men’s javelin on Sunday as Trinidad and Tobago concluded their participation in the three-day championship with one medal.

The reigning world champion finished fourth with a best throw of 2.41 metres at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on September 13. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage clinched the gold medal with a strong finish.

He took the lead in the third round with his throw of 87.11m before winning the gold medal with 91.09m in the last round. Two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada took silver with 86.18m. Julian Weber from Germany won bronze with 85.89m.

Walcott entered the championship as one of the leading names in the field. The Trinidad and Tobago thrower is the 2025 world champion, a 2012 Olympic champion, and a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist.

His fourth place finish came just one day after his fellow Trinidad and Tobago player Jereem Richards won bronze in men's 400m with a time of 44.23 seconds. He arrived in Budapest in strong form, having finished second in the final of the Diamond League race in Brussels. Richards' time of 43.68 seconds helped him break the Trinidad and Tobago national record.

Busang Collen Kebinatshipi from Botswana was first with a national record time of 43.39, while Rai Benjamin from America was second in 44.15.

Two athletes were selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the first-ever World Athletics Ultimate Championship - Richards in the 400m run and Walcott in the javelin throw. Both of these athletes were ranked fifth prior to the championship in Budapest in their respective events.

The Ultimate Championship took place between September 11 to September 13 in Budapest. This new three-day World Athletics event brought together the best athletes competing in 28 events along with US$10 million total prize money, with each winner receiving US$150,000.