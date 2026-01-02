St Kitts and Nevis: Homicides fall by 76% in 2025

Authorities say homicides in St Kitts and Nevis fell by 76% in 2025, dropping from 28 cases in 2024 to seven.

St Kitts and Nevis: The authorities have announced a 76% decrease in homicides at the end of 2025. Crediting this significant achievement to the public safety improvements initiated by the current government of St Kitts and Nevis. “We have seen the biggest drop in homicides in the last 20 years,” said Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew.

According to the recently shared statistics, 28 homicides were recorded in 2024, which has been reduced to 7 in 2025. Sharing insights on this current achievement, the government officials said that it is a result of a large-scale national strategy, which included law enforcement, prevention, and community based interventions.

Citizen security initiative

Citizen Security Initiative (CSI), which was introduced in August 2024, played a key role in achieving this milestone. It was launched by Prime Minister and Minister of Security, Dr Terrance Drew. He said that national security requires strong institutions and community participation.

This initiative presents crime as a public health issue and promotes a preventive approach which includes early intervention and finding base causes of crime which are a result of trauma, social isolation, and economic stress.

CSI worked closely with the Office of the Prime Minister. Officials said that the goal of CSI was to work towards shared responsibility for public safety. It bright together:

Law enforcement and justice sector representatives

Social service workers

Public health professionals

Youth leaders

Community advocates

Private sector

Civil society,

Political stakeholders

Programmes implemented under CSI also feature community outreach, conflict resolution and youth engagement along with targeted interventions for people at a greater risk of getting involved in violence. These efforts were designed to complement traditional policing instead of replacing it.

It also adopts a "public health lens" to address the root causes of violence, integrating this approach with traditional law enforcement.

Special recognition to security forces

Law enforcement played a central role in making this initiative successful. Commissioner James Sutton of the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force was given special recognition for his leadership in aligning operational policing with the government’s wider public health approach.

The support, coordination and presence in enhancing national security by St Kitts-Nevis Defence Force was also praised. This cooperation between the police and defense forces increased public confidence and improved results on the ground. It also showed smart enforcement and prevention as ideas that go well together.

"People have slept peacefully at their homes and it has taken root with a collaboration of people to create St Kitts and Nevis into a peaceful and secure destination," said the prime minister.

Authorities said that maintaining the progress will require continuous coordination and investment. The 2025 figures suggest that a combined prevention and enforcement approach can help achieve the desired results.