Daneika Dickenson crowned Miss St Kitts and Nevis 2024

The pageant saw six beautiful ambassadors from different communities, competing for the prestigious title and crown of Miss St Kitts and Nevis 2024.

The 20-year-old Daneika Dickenson became the Miss St. Kitts and Nevis 2024 on Thursday evening at the Carnival Village.

The winner, Daneika Dickenson won the pageant with 710 points, fascinating everyone with her grace, charm, elegance and beauty.

The newly crowned Miss St Kitts and Nevis, Daneika Dickenson shone brightly in the competition and defeated five others to win the prestigious title. She was followed by Tyanna Richards and Tonia Manners as the first and second runners-up of the pageant respectively.

Following her remarkable victory in the pageant, the Minister of Creative Industries, Samal Duggins congratulated and appreciated her for her poise and determination throughout the competition.

He added that Dickenson’s grace, talent, and brilliance lit up the stage which captivated the hearts of both audiences and judges. He further went on to add that this victory by Dickenson is a testament to her unwavering hard work, commitment and dedication.

Daneika Dickenson is a vibrant and ambitious young woman who is committed to empowering the next generation. Her main goal in life is to become a certified chartered accountant, using her love for mathematics to break boundaries in the financial world.

She has an immense amount of love for arts, music, theatre and dance and aims to motivate other woman to follow their passion and desires.

Daneika Dickenson shared that after winning this competition, she wants to become a role model for young ladies and create several opportunities for others along their way.

Six ambassadors competed for the crown

Six contestants participated for the coveted title of Miss St Kitts and Nevis 2024. The ambassadors who participated in the competition include,

1. Jutambien Kelly

2. Vanessa Simon

3. Daneika Dickenson

4. Tyanna Richards

5. Tonia Manners

6. Mikaya Collins.

All these contestants were appreciated for showcasing their glamour, talent, and tradition on the stage throughout the event.

Successful execution of Miss St Kitts and Nevis 2024

The authorities appreciated the organizers for the successful execution of Miss St Kitts and Nevis 2024, a beautiful night of creativity, innovation and intelligence.

Appreciating the organizers, Minister Samal Duggins noted that the pageant was a beautiful showcase of elegance and determination. He also lauded Jason Amory and his team for organizing such a magical night which was attended by the citizens of the country in large numbers.

The authorities also introduced a swimsuit showcase this year, aiming to provide contestants an opportunity to shine in two different segments.

Swimsuit Showcase

All these six ambassadors graced the stage during their stunning Swimsuit Showcase on 8th December, 2024. The addition of swimsuit showcase maximized the entertainment for all the attendees, provided them with plethora of experiences.