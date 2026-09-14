“I suffered a stroke”, PM Terrance Drew shares public health update

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew has confirmed that he suffered a stroke caused by a vertebral artery dissection and is undergoing rehabilitation in Florida.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has confirmed that he suffered a stroke and underwent treatment in Florida after receiving emergency medical care in St. Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew shared the news in a health update via a video message on his official Facebook page. He said that his medical tests revealed that the stroke was the result of a vertebral artery dissection, one of the arteries that supplies blood to the brain.

The Prime Minister added that the stroke symptoms have been stabilized. He said that he can move his body, speak clearly, and maintain his coordination and cognitive abilities.

Dr. Drew is currently undergoing rehabilitation, including occupational therapy and physical therapy. He said that his treatment is progressing well.

“I can say both mentally and psychologically and also physically, I'm doing much better than my ailment will suggest. And I thank God over and over for His many, many blessings and prayers from all those who have been praying for me,” said PM Drew.

PM Drew commended the medical teams who helped in his recovery process, especially those at the JNF General Hospital, adding that they ensured he received immediate attention before his transfer overseas.

“I want to thank you all very, very much. I want to reiterate my appreciation for the staff at JNF that did such an excellent job in making sure that the first hour, the golden hour, that I was well taken care of and was in a position to be able to travel,” he added.

The Prime Minister added that his absence from the country did not affect the working of the government in any way. Before leaving St. Kitts and Nevis, he met with the Cabinet and delegated his duties to the relevant ministers.

In the absence of PM Drew, the Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, has been serving as Acting Prime Minister. He addressed the nation on August 31, assuring that government processes will continue without any interruption.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis was first taken to Joseph N. France General Hospital in Basseterre on Sunday evening, August 30. He was later transferred overseas for specialist medical care. At the time, the government said that he was stable and in good spirits while undergoing further assessment.

Later, it was reported that the Prime Minister had been receiving treatment in the University Hospital of Martinique after experiencing headaches and nausea.