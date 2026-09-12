UWI law student found dead in St Augustine apartment

Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old University of the West Indies law student after she was found unresponsive in her St Augustine apartment on Thursday evening.

12th of September 2026

Trinidad and Tobago: A 21-year-old law student was found dead in her apartment on Watts Street, St Augustine, on Thursday evening.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, officers were called to a three-storey apartment building shortly after 8 pm on September 10, 2026, after the relatives of the deceased could not get in touch with the student.

A fellow student who lives in the same building was asked to check on the missing student. She was found unresponsive inside her apartment. Emergency medical assistance was called, but all the efforts to help the student were unsuccessful.

The District Medical Officer later arrived at the scene and pronounced. Crime Scene Investigators also inspected and photographed the apartment as part of the ongoing investigation.

The deceased student was originally from Brothers Road in New Grant but had been staying in St Augustine while pursuing her studies in Law at the University of the West Indies. Her name has not been revealed by the authorities yet.

Police have ruled it as a case of an unnatural death. No information about how this student died has been disclosed either. Her body was removed from the apartment and transported to the Forensic Science Center for a post mortem examination.

Investigation into the matter is still being carried out by the authorities. No further information about the cause of death is yet confirmed.

Locals have taken to social media to share their condolences for the young student and her family. One user commented, “So sad! Heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family! May God be your source of peace and strength at this time! Rest in peace young lady!”

Another person said, “In these circumstances, it may be in everyone's interest, particularly her family members and friends that the circumstances of the young student's demise be handled with a level of respectful understanding. The adults here have already put the pieces together from the story.”

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