Delta expands Atlanta-Barbados service with daily winter flights from December

Travellers heading to Barbados this winter will have more flexibility as Delta expands its Atlanta service to daily nonstop flights from December 19.

Barbados: The US-based Delta Air Lines is adding more flights between Atlanta and Barbados, as the island prepares itself for the peak winter tourist season. This will offer travelers more options during one of Barbados' busiest travel periods.

It will operate daily non-stop flights using Boeing 737-800s as DL1985/1984 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Grantley Adams International Airport from December 19, 2026.

The airline currently flies the route three times a week - on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The increase in daily flights will bring the service to seven flights a week.

These additional services will give travelers more convenient choices when planning their trips to Barbados, especially during Christmas and New Year holidays. The journey from Atlanta to Bridgetown is around four and a half hours long.

Atlanta is Delta’s main hub and is one of the busiest airports in the United States. As a result of the expansion of its operations, people traveling from all around the country can connect through Atlanta and continue traveling to Barbados on a non-stop flight.

Delta resumed its nonstop flights between Atlanta and Barbados in November 2024, after several years of being off the route. This reinstatement restored the direct flight route and provided another gateway for Barbados to connect with Delta's extensive network in the United States.

Since returning to the market, Delta has been operating on the Atlanta-Bridgetown route and has also changed its schedule to meet travel demand. They are providing more airlift capacity from the US as Barbados prepares for more arrivals in the 2026-27 winter season.

Other airlines offering services to Barbados from various United States cities are JetBlue, American Airlines, and Caribbean Airlines. Delta Air Lines’ daily non-stop service from Atlanta will give travelers another convenient option.

Details on fares, flight dates, and other information will be shared by the airlines in the following days.