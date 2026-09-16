Delta expands Atlanta-Barbados service with daily winter flights from December

Travellers heading to Barbados this winter will have more flexibility as Delta expands its Atlanta service to daily nonstop flights from December 19.

16th of September 2026

Barbados: The US-based Delta Air Lines is adding more flights between Atlanta and Barbados, as the island prepares itself for the peak winter tourist season. This will offer travelers more options during one of Barbados' busiest travel periods.

It will operate daily non-stop flights using Boeing 737-800s as DL1985/1984 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Grantley Adams International Airport from December 19, 2026.

The airline currently flies the route three times a week - on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The increase in daily flights will bring the service to seven flights a week.

These additional services will give travelers more convenient choices when planning their trips to Barbados, especially during Christmas and New Year holidays. The journey from Atlanta to Bridgetown is around four and a half hours long.

Atlanta is Delta’s main hub and is one of the busiest airports in the United States. As a result of the expansion of its operations, people traveling from all around the country can connect through Atlanta and continue traveling to Barbados on a non-stop flight.

Delta resumed its nonstop flights between Atlanta and Barbados in November 2024, after several years of being off the route. This reinstatement restored the direct flight route and provided another gateway for Barbados to connect with Delta's extensive network in the United States.

Since returning to the market, Delta has been operating on the Atlanta-Bridgetown route and has also changed its schedule to meet travel demand. They are providing more airlift capacity from the US as Barbados prepares for more arrivals in the 2026-27 winter season.

Other airlines offering services to Barbados from various United States cities are JetBlue, American Airlines, and Caribbean Airlines. Delta Air Lines’ daily non-stop service from Atlanta will give travelers another convenient option.

Details on fares, flight dates, and other information will be shared by the airlines in the following days.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Grenadian Kareem Sharpe wins his first-ever Suriname Under-14 tennis cup 2024

Grenadian Kareem Sharpe wins his first-ever Suriname Under-14 tennis cup 2024

14th of October 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: PM Keith Rowley opens 2023 Energy Conference and Trade Show || Picture Courtesy: PM Keith Rowley's FB

Trinidad and Tobago: PM Keith Rowley opens 2023 Energy Conference and Trade Show

24th of January 2023

Grand Bay Parl Rep Vince Henderson shares list of emergency shelter

Dominica: Vince Henderson shares list of emergency shelter in Grand Bay

19th of August 2022

Second booster dose available for vulnerable groups in Jamaica

Second booster dose available for vulnerable groups in Jamaica

18th of August 2022

Caribbean Development Bank officials visited Carriacau

Caribbean Development Bank officials visited Carriacau, Grenada

18th of August 2022

Guyana Prez Irfaan Ali pays respect by placing ceremonial wreath at Cenotaph Monument in Trinidad and Tobago

Guyana Prez Irfaan Ali pays respect by placing ceremonial wreath at Cenotaph Monument in Trinidad and Tobago

18th of August 2022

US government asks its citizens in Haiti to leave the country amid heighten disturbance

12th of November 2021

Sugar Mas Awards 2025 honors 35 Carnival Legends in six categories

21st of November 2025