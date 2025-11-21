Sugar Mas Awards 2025 honors 35 Carnival Legends in six categories

This year, six awards honored talent, service, and longevity: Spirit of Carnival, Steward of Carnival, Poinciana, Royal Sceptre, Sweet Strings and Gold Standard.

21st of November 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: The 4th Annual Sugar Mas Awards honored 35 outstanding individuals and groups, who have played a key role in the growth, culture, and success of St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival. Since the awards’ inception, over 185 people have been recognized for their hard work and dedication.

This year, the awards honored deserving talent, service and longevity in a total of six (6) different categories. These include - Spirit of Carnival Award, Steward of Carnival Award, Poinciana Award, Royal Sceptre Award, Sweet Strings Award, and Gold Standard Award. 

Spirit of Carnival Award

The Spirit of Carnival award recognizes those who have demonstrated excellent and consistent growth in Carnival over the years. Honorees include:-

  • Bernie Roland - Master Costume Builder & Creative Visionary
  • Gillian "Auntie Gillie" Skeritt - Ole Mas Icon & Living Carnival Archive
  • Junior "Melbourne” Constance - Master Costume Builder & Designer
  • Eileen Grey - 40+ Years of Leadership and Mentorship to Majorettes; Teen Pageant Contestants & Junior Calypsonians; Jouvert & Parade Day Reveller for 70+ Years
  • Levi "Bar Fish" Bradshaw - Legendary Carnival Marshall & Gate Attendant
  • Rabuka Bass / Lincoln Hobson - Renowned DJ & Sound Professional for 20+ Years
  • Esther Virginia Harris - Former Japanese Girl
  • Jerome "Lord Ranger" Vanterpool - Road March Winner 1980 (7 Day Mas); Captured Runner-Up Positions in Many Junior & Senior Calypso Competitions; Calypso Song Writer
  • Curtis "Sam Dopey" Morton - National Carnival Senior Calypso Monarch (Nevis) - 1978 & 1979 Song Writer 
  • Shirley "Shirley Biscuit" Forde - Super Fan of Carnival Music for 30+ Years 
  • Jerard "Lord De Maths Too Hard" Berry - 1990 Senior Calypso Monarch & Cultural Contributor

Steward of Carnival Award

The Steward in Carnival Award is presented to those people and organizations who put in consistent effort in production, promotion and administration of Carnival. Awardees are:-

  • Rudolph MC Master - Quiet Force Behind Carnival Street Activities for 20+ Years 
  • Sandra Berridge - Pageantry Connoisseur, Mentor and Mas Advocate 
  • Tony’s Liquor Center - Pillar of Carnival; De Village Hub for Joveret; Calypso Tents; Revellers & Sale of Tickets 
  • TDC - Generous Partner to Carnival Participants and Stakeholders Since Day 1
  • Idetha Richards - Stalwart in Pageantry; Miss West Districts 1964; Chaperone & Committee Member ( 60S & 70); Outstanding Support to Carnival in General 
  • Prudence France - 20+ Years Shaping Pageant Winners and Stars 
  • Anne Wigley - 45+ Years of Mas, Folklore & Cultural Service

Poinciana Award

Poinciana Award is presented to honor pioneers, special firsts, and innovators. Honorees are:-

  • Elwin "Daddy Bougna" Lucas - WYLERZ Riddim Pioneer & Kittitian Music Innovator 
  • Jennifer "Sinding Jennifer" Demming - First Woman to Compete in Calypso 
  • Malcolm Simmonds - Member of First Nevis Branch of the National Carnival Committee 
  • Hilary Wattley - Member of First National Carnival Committee, Representing the Department of Tourism 
  • Oliver Glasford - Winner of First Soul King (Song) Competition

Sweet Strings Award

This award honors bands and musicians who excel in music and promotion. Awardees are:-

  • Sydney Matthew - Iconic Musician & Key Figure in Top Kittitian Bands 
  • Gesel Charles - Outstanding Female Steel Pan Player & Promoter of the Pan Movement 
  • Kenrick Hicks-Williams - Member of Legendary Ellie Matt & De Gis Brass; Outstanding Musician, Songwriter & Arranger 
  • Joseph Benders - Pioneer of the Steel Pan Movement; Celebrated Steel Band Leader

Royal Sceptre Award

The Royal Sceptre Award honors the National Carnival Queens and Teen Queens who are famous in the Caribbean and a part of the elite circle of local pageant winners. Honorees are:-

  • Kaeve "Mimi" Armstrong - Rare Dual Titleholder: Miss St Kitts & Nevis (2013 - 2014) & Miss Jaycees Caribbean Queen (2014 - 2015) 
  • Pernelle Abraham - Outstanding Teen Queen Achievement: Miss Talented Teen (2012 - 2013); Miss Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen (2013 - 2014) 
  • Jackiema Flemming - Miss Swimsuit (2017 - 18) & Outstanding Ambassador in Local, Regional, International Pageants 
  • Zinga Imo - Elite Circle: Miss Talented Teen (2009-2010) & National Carnival Queen (2012-2013); One of Four Women with Both National Titles

Gold Standard Award

The Gold Standard Award is presented to people who have dedicated their lives to Carnival. Awardees are:-

  • Joan Mallalieu - Longstanding Commitment to Carnival: Designing, Costume Making, Junior Carnival Operations, Judging 
  • Pamela Wall - Dedicated Service to Carnival for 50+ Years: Pageantry, Revelry, Mentorship, Judging
  • Shirleyan Adams - Backbone of Carnival Operations for 30+ Years
  • Sir Hugh Rawlins - Lifelong Dedication to Culture, Carnival and Calypso
Ana Allen

