Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit extends birthday wishes to India’s PM Narendra Modi

PM Roosevelt Skerrit shared birthday greetings on behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, wishing Narendra Modi good health and continued strength in serving the people of India.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has extended birthday wishes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him good health and more strength in public service.

In a post on X on September 17, PM Skerrit said that the message was sent on behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica. It also highlighted the strong bilateral ties between Dominica and India.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I extend warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi . May the year ahead bring you good health and continued strength in service to the people of India,” said the Dominican Prime Minister in his message.”

On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I extend warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi. May the year ahead bring you good health and continued strength in service to the people of India. 🇩🇲🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NCYAPqfvoj — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) September 17, 2026

The Commonwealth of Dominica and India established diplomatic ties in 1981 and have collaborated in several areas, including health, development assistance, and capacity building.

India provided Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021 through its vaccine assistance programme. India was the first nation to supply vaccines for Coronavirus to Dominica during the pandemic.

PM Skerrit and PM Modi were among the leaders who participated in the second India-CARICOM Summit, held in Georgetown, Guyana, in November 2024. The summit brought together leaders from India and the Caribbean Community to discuss cooperation and stronger ties.

President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica also presented the highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, to the Indian Prime Minister for his contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

Both the nations have also signed a Visa Exemption Agreement for Diplomatic Service Passport holders in May 2021. It allowed the diplomats to travel to either country for up to 90 days.