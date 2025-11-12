Dominica secures $24.5 Million GCF Investment for Community Resilience Project

The project will be executed through the accredited entity, Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCC).

Dominica has received approval for a new initiative by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), which is aimed at improving the island’s resilience to withstand the increasing effects of climate change. The Dominica Community Resilience Enhancement Project (DOMCREP) will be receiving a $24.5 million investment from the GCF.

The project will be executed through the accredited entity, Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCC). DOMCREP is expected to put in place better infrastructure, support sustainable livelihoods, and improve early warning systems to protect vulnerable communities.

This initiative is a milestone in Dominica’s journey to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation. It is a reflection of the government’s ongoing effort to build resilience in response to the destructive results of hurricanes and other severe weather events in recent years.

The approval also highlighted the importance of partnerships between Caribbean and international climate finance institutions. The United Kingdom, which is a large donor to the GCF, is also at the forefront in supporting Caribbean countries to have better access to the funding.

As the COP begins this week, Dominica’s project will act as an example of climate finance in action, as it delivers real results in the fields where it is highly needed.

Belize and Trinidad and Tobago to improve early warning systems

Along with Dominica, the GCF has also given approval to another regional project - the Scaling Up of Caribbean Hydro meteorological and Multi-Hazard Early Warning Services (CREWS) - for Belize and Trinidad and Tobago.

This project, which is valued at $24.1 million, will be put into action by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). It is aimed at improving the regional disaster preparedness by enhancing meteorological and hazard warning systems.

Together, these projects underscores the Caribbean’s collective response to climate change, to strengthen resilience, and to protect communities from upcoming disasters.