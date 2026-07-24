Contour Airlines launches direct flights between Dominica and Trinidad & Tobago

Contour Airlines has announced a nonstop service between Dominica and Trinidad & Tobago. The twice-weekly flight will begin on October 5, 2026. It will connect Douglas-Charles Airport in Dominica with Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago.



In a media release, Contour Airlines informed that the new route will begin operating on October 5, 2026. This will help in creating a more direct travel option between the two Eastern Caribbean nations.



Inbound flights will arrive in Piarco at 7:25 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, where the aircraft will overnight. Meanwhile, outbound flights to Dominica will depart from Piarco at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and arrive at 9:50 a.m.



The airline is also introducing one stop, same aircraft service between Trinidad and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas via Dominica. Flights to Puerto Rico will depart Piarco on Thursdays, while flights to St. Thomas will depart on Fridays and return on Mondays.



The 30 seat Embraer ERJ-135 aircraft will be used to operate on the route by Contour Airline. According to the airline, it offers additional leg room, complimentary snacks and inflight services to passengers.



In a media release, President of Contour Airlines Ben Munson welcomed the launch and expressed enthusiasm about expanding its Caribbean network with the launch of this nonstop service.



“This route strengthens connectivity within the Eastern Caribbean by making travel more convenient for residents, businesses, and visitors alike,” Munson said.



He added that passengers will be able to benefit from a fast, comfortable, and reliable travel option while also supporting stronger economic and tourism ties between the two destinations.



Dominica’s Minister of Tourism Denise Charles-Pemberton described this new service as an important improvement for visitors who will be travelling between the two countries.



She said that Trinidad & Tobago represents an important market for Dominica’s tourism sector.



She also pointed to opportunities for Trinidadian travellers to experience Dominica’s rainforests, birdwatching, hiking, diving, and wellness offerings.



This announcement comes two months after Caribbean Airlines ended service to Dominica on the same route describing it as unprofitable.



Caribbean Airlines’ line minister, Eli Zakour, said that the route has recorded losses of US$0.73 million as of April 2026, while announcing the decision to end service to Dominica.