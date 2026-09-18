Cancer survivor Monique Smith to represent St. Kitts and Nevis at Miss International World 2026

Cancer survivor and educator Monique Smith will represent St. Kitts and Nevis at Miss International World 2026, using the pageant to promote resilience, inclusion and health advocacy.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Kittitian Monique Smith is set to represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the 2026 Miss International World pageant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She will present a story of cancer survivorship, advocacy, and communication apart from speaking at the international stage.

The pageant is taking place at Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotel from September 17-21. The Parade of Costumes will be held on Friday, September 18, while the Dinner Show & Crowning will be organized on Sunday, September 20.

Smith’s pageant profile identifies her as a mother, educator, artist, cancer survivor, community leader, and advocate. She was raised in St. Kitts and Nevis but moved to Florida in January 2002.

She was educated at Dr. William Connor Primary School, Basseterre Junior High School, and Basseterre High School. Smith later continued her education at the University of Phoenix.

Her contributions to the community have been acknowledged through various awards including the 2024 Single Mom of the Year and The Flame Award in 2025. She has also been involved in the Heart Health in Style Fashion Show.

Smith has been using her modeling and public events to advocate for various causes. Her advocacy includes raising awareness for cancer survivors and people affected by domestic abuse.

St. Kitts and Nevis’s representative is non-speaking and uses Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC), ASL, and other forms of communication such as writing.

She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2018. She underwent surgery in 2019 and later developed bilateral vocal cord paralysis. The condition affects her ability to speak and can also affect breathing and swallowing.

My journey was challenging, but I refused to let cancer define me. Through it all, I learned to appreciate life in a completely different way. My experience taught me resilience, gratitude, and the importance of advocating for your health. Today, I use my story to encourage others to stay hopeful, get checked, and never give up, said Smith.

According to Smith, the source of her inspiration includes her two children as a mother. Through her experiences, she has been able to develop a message about being resilient and determined even in tough times while trying to achieve goals.

The 2026 Miss International World event includes the Parade of Costumes on September 18, followed by the Dinner Show & Crowning on September 20. Roman Cody Foster, Jennifer Rosario, and Dr. Akshata Prabu will serve as the hosts.

The competition also has a category of People’s Choice Award. According to the information on the pageant’s official website, each vote costs US$5, and a part of the earnings is donated to the United Way.