Dominica announces seven events for 2026 summer season

Seven events scheduled between June and August will highlight Dominica’s culture, cuisine, sports and entertainment, with activities planned across multiple communities.

Dominica: Seven major events have been announced for the summer season, featuring a mix of cultural celebrations, food, sports and water-based activities across the island.

These events are scheduled to be held between June and August 2026, and take place across different communities on the island. Different dimensions of Dominica such as culture, celebration, and community engagement would be represented through these events.

The first event on the summer calendar of 2026 is Comess, which is scheduled to be held on June 27 at La Plas Dame Park in Colihaut. This would be an overnight celebration and would include paint, water and powder activities with music and entertainment.

The second event is Gouté Domnik, which will be an eight day long event and will be held from July 19 to 26. It would focus on Dominican cuisine, culture and community, and would highlight local culinary traditions.

The next event called Poker Run will take place on July 26. This event will include boating activities, music, entertainment and would be a poker-style competition.

Sporting events are also included for all the sports enthusiasts this summer. Bike Fest is slated from July 31 to August 3. This four day event will include rides, races and exhibitions while also celebrating motorcycle culture from Dominica and Caribbean overall.

Tasty Treasure Heritage Relay will take place on August 1. The inaugural White River Leg event, which is a four-mile run through Delices is aimed at promoting wellness, unity and Dominica’s cultural pride.

Further, there is the event called Breakfast Fete, which will run from August 7 to 10. The event known as People’s Fete is expected to be part of the island's summer schedule.

Last but not the least, the final event scheduled for August 29 and 30 is called Dive Fest and would feature activities like kayaking, watersports, and live entertainment.

These events which are planned across Dominica during the 2026 summer season and features various recreational and entertaining activities would showcase Dominica’s diverse culture and community engagement practices. They would highlight different aspects of life and culture on the Nature’s Isle.