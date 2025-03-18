Kamla Persad slams Stuart Young’s appointment as Prime Minister ‘Reckless Abuse of the Constitution’

The opposition leader noted that the appointment of Stuart Young as Prime Minister, without the mandate of the people through a general election is truly an unlawful act of desperation.

The leader of the United National Congress, Kamla Persad-Bissessar described Stuart Young's appointment as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago as ‘reckless abuse of the Constitution’. She acknowledged the appointment of Young as Prime Minister, noting that the People’s National Movement is desperately climbing to hold onto power through ‘deception’ and ‘manipulation’.

The opposition leader noted that the appointment of Stuart Young as Prime Minister, without the mandate of the people through a general election is truly an unlawful act of desperation. She further added that PNM is constantly abusing the constitution and is reshuffling the same deck of failures, hoping to convince the electorate to “give them a chance”.

She noted that the people of Trinidad and Tobago are not fooled and aimed at safeguarding the citizens against the PNM’s continued abuse of the Constitution. She added that the PNM has stripped citizens of their rights, but there is one right which they cannot take away, i.e, the right to vote.

The opposition leader, Kamla Persad therefore, shed light on the determination of the United National Congress, noting that they remain steadfast in their role as the responsible Opposition and the government-in-waiting.

Kamla Persad added that they have done their job standing up for the people, fighting every day to ensure that on election day, the people will win, because when the people win, Trinidad and Tobago wins. “The time for deception is over. The time for victory is now,” said Kamla Persad – Bissessar.

Stuart Young becomes eighth PM of Trinidad and Tobago

Stuart Richard Young officially sworn-in at President’s House on Monday, becoming the eighth Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Following his swearing in-ceremony, he described it as a great honour to be the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. He reiterated his commitment to delivering for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago in this new role and portfolio.

As per reports, Stuart Young came in as a replacement of the former Prime Minister Keith Rowley. He shed light on Young being selected as the new Prime Minister, stating that he has received majority of support from the members of the party.