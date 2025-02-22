New flight alert: LIAT 2020 to launch services to Barbuda

The new flight services will operate three times a week, departing Antigua on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7 am, with return flights from Barbuda at 4:35 pm.

22nd of February 2025

LIAT 2020 Ltd is all set to launch its flight services to Barbuda, effective from 7th April, 2025. These flight services are expected to play a significant role in enhancing connectivity between the islands and making it accessible for travellers to traverse between the destinations. 

As per the details, these services will operate thrice in a week, offering services on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On these days, the flight will depart Antigua at around 7 am. Meanwhile, the flight will take off from Barbuda at 16:35 PM. 

Booking facility 

The interested traveller can purchase their tickets through the official website of the airline or Airport Ticket Office or the CX Centre. 

Flight services to enhance accessibility 

Emphasizing on the services, the authorities of the airline noted that it will play a significant role in providing additional flight options to all the passengers. They added that through these services, they are looking forward to ensuring greater accessibility, convenience and reliability for travellers between Antigua and Barbuda

They reiterated their commitment and dedication to offer efficient and seamless travel options to the passengers which will play a significant role in improving mobility for residents and visitors. They noted that these services will also help in supporting local businesses and boosting the economic conditions of both the islands. The authorities of the airline added that they are committed to serving the people of Antigua and Barbuda with a safe, reliable and competitive flight services. 

Diverse travel options during Antigua Carnival season 

The 2025 edition of Antigua Carnival, which is all set to return has been scheduled to take place from 25th July to 5th August, 2025. During the season, these enhanced flight services announced by the airline will play a significant role in transporting passengers from one island to island, making it easier and accessible for the citizens to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones. 

Also, the countdown to Antigua Carnival 2025 has already begun. Shedding light on the season, the authorities has ensured to offer an unforgettable experience to all, promising a night of music, culture and high-energy performances. 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

In picture: US Ambassador Candace Bon. (Credits: T&amp;T Guardian, Facebook)

US Embassy collaborates with T&T to tackle crime in country

13th of February 2024

PM Drew paid his visit on the launch of Elevate Programme. (Credits: Terrance Drew, Facebook)

PM Drew attends launch of Elevate Programme, aims at human development

23rd of December 2023

Antigua &amp; Barbuda recognized the untiring efforts of tour guides. (Credits: Antigua Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association - ABHTA, Facebook)

Antigua and Barbuda honors tourism gems at “Tourism Awards Gala Night”

13th of December 2023

CIRC expresses congratulations to winners of Pan Trinbago’s Medium Conventional Bands Finals (image credits Facebook)

CIRC expresses congratulations to winners of Pan Trinbago’s Medium Conventional Bands Finals

4th of March 2023

Prime Minister Skerrit during Weekly Show Annou Pale

Annou Pale: PM Skerrit discusses about upcoming Hurricane Season 2022

30th of May 2022

Taliban asks shopkeepers to behead mannequins, noting they violate Islamic rules

4th of January 2022

Mikyle Louis shines with 4th first-class century at Warner Park against Trinidad and Tobago

16th of February 2025

From Athlete to Music Icon: Virgil Hodge to perform at St Kitts Music Festival 2025

21st of February 2025