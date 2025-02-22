New flight alert: LIAT 2020 to launch services to Barbuda

The new flight services will operate three times a week, departing Antigua on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 7 am, with return flights from Barbuda at 4:35 pm.

LIAT 2020 Ltd is all set to launch its flight services to Barbuda, effective from 7th April, 2025. These flight services are expected to play a significant role in enhancing connectivity between the islands and making it accessible for travellers to traverse between the destinations.

As per the details, these services will operate thrice in a week, offering services on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On these days, the flight will depart Antigua at around 7 am. Meanwhile, the flight will take off from Barbuda at 16:35 PM.

Booking facility

The interested traveller can purchase their tickets through the official website of the airline or Airport Ticket Office or the CX Centre.

Flight services to enhance accessibility

Emphasizing on the services, the authorities of the airline noted that it will play a significant role in providing additional flight options to all the passengers. They added that through these services, they are looking forward to ensuring greater accessibility, convenience and reliability for travellers between Antigua and Barbuda.

They reiterated their commitment and dedication to offer efficient and seamless travel options to the passengers which will play a significant role in improving mobility for residents and visitors. They noted that these services will also help in supporting local businesses and boosting the economic conditions of both the islands. The authorities of the airline added that they are committed to serving the people of Antigua and Barbuda with a safe, reliable and competitive flight services.

Diverse travel options during Antigua Carnival season

The 2025 edition of Antigua Carnival, which is all set to return has been scheduled to take place from 25th July to 5th August, 2025. During the season, these enhanced flight services announced by the airline will play a significant role in transporting passengers from one island to island, making it easier and accessible for the citizens to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.

Also, the countdown to Antigua Carnival 2025 has already begun. Shedding light on the season, the authorities has ensured to offer an unforgettable experience to all, promising a night of music, culture and high-energy performances.