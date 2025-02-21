From Athlete to Music Icon: Virgil Hodge to perform at St Kitts Music Festival 2025

Virgil Hodge, former member of Untitled, Four-Play, KC5, and Shakal Entertainment Xpression, is set to make her memorable debut at the St. Kitts Music Festival.

Virgil Hodge, a former athlete and local singer who stunned the music industry of the nation with her hit track ‘Burning Love’ is all set to make her debut at the highly anticipated St. Kitts Music Festival 2025.

Virgil Hodge, who started her singing career with the Untitled band and then went on to perform with Four-Play band, KC5 and Shakal Entertainment Xpression band, is now all set to mark a memorable debut at the St. Kitts Music Festival.

Hodge has currently released one selection "Burning Love" – a solo. Her other track "Can't bring me down," - written by Hodge and Dejour will be released in a few weeks.

The authorities announced a full lineup of artists during a press conference, held on 20th February, 2025. The additions made in the lineup, include the artists such as, Romain Virgo, Barrington Levy, Trilla G, Signal Band, Yung Bredda, Patrice Roberts, Collin Wyatt, Christopher Martin, Jah Vinci, Chronic Law and Spice.

Virgin Hodge expressed excitement

Virgin Hodge expressed her heartfelt gratitude on her addition in the list of artists. She acknowledged her family members, friends, supporters, and sponsors.

“Words cannot fully express how grateful I am for each and every one of you,” said Virgin Hodge.

She mentioned about their love, encouragement and unwavering belief which means the world to them. She recalled her past few moments and described it as an incredible journey. She mentioned about the support that she received from her loved ones, that has enabled her to step onto the St. Kitts Music Festival stage as a solo artist! “This is a dream come true, and it would not have been possible without you.”

She further added that her journey as a reggae artist is only getting started and expressed excitement for what’s ahead her. “Thank you for every kind word, every share, every show of support—big or small, they all matter.”

St. Kitts Music Festival 2025

The 2025 edition of St. Kitts Music Festival has been scheduled to take place from 26th June to 28th June, 2025. The festival is all set to offer three nights of nonstop music, pure energy and legendary moments. The stage is all set to come alive with electrifying performances of several artists, resonating the audience from all walks of life.

The festival will play a significant role in attracting large number of visitors, boosting local businesses and enhancing economic conditions of the country.