Mikyle Louis shines with 4th first-class century at Warner Park against Trinidad and Tobago

Mikyle Louis scores his 4th first-class century with a thrilling knock at Warner Park against Trinidad and Tobago.

16th of February 2025

Kittitian star cricketer, Mikyle Louis shone once again on the field, scoring his 4th first class century against Trinidad and Tobago at his home ground, Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis. The cricketer amazed the entire crowd with his electrifying and historic ton which also includes 13 fours and 2 sixes. 

This century by the player came on 14th February during their second match of the West Indies Championship 2025 against Trinidad and Tobago. The cricketer also formed a solid and record-breaking partnership of 220 runs with Kadeem Henry, etching his names into the cricketing history of Leeward Islands. 

This remarkable ton by the duo surpassed the recent 152-run partnership between Montcin Hodge and Kieran Powell formed against Guyana Jaguars at SVRS (2020) and again versus Harpy Eagles at Queen's Park Oval (2022). However, the duo fell short of around 70 runs to exceed the all-time record of 290 runs by Leeward Islands Hurricanes. The current record for highest Leewards partnership remains the 290-run stand between Richie Richardson (162) and Livingstone Lawrence (118) against Trinidad & Tobago in 1984.

Mikyle Louis century marks significant moment 

The 4th first class century by Mikyle Louis outlines his unwavering commitment and dedication towards excellence. With this knock, the player has highlighted about his consistency and maturity at the first-class level. This knock also marks a historic milestone for Mikyle Louis’, as it will give a huge boost to his career. 

Authorities extend best wishes to player 

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas extended congratulations to the player and called him the ‘future’ of West Indies Cricket. He added that this remarkable ton by the player showcases his consistency and ability to play such long-format cricket. The Minister further went on to add that his attitude also reflects his determination 

“Congratulations Mikyle Louis, for your Century at Warner Park. For the West Indies Championship…. Leeward Islands Hurricanes vs Trinidad,” noted Minister Douglas. 

Minister of Sports of St Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins also congratulated Mikyle Louis for his brilliant century on Day 3 of the West Indies Championship at Warner Park-bat on and keep the runs flowing! “Let’s keep the momentum going,” said Minister Duggins.

